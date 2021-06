SHERIDAN — Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, characterized President Joe Biden’s proposed $2 trillion infrastructure plan as costly, unnecessary and harmful. “It’s like he’s playing Monopoly, and every time he passes go, he gets to spend another $2 trillion,” Barrasso said while speaking at a Rotary Club of Sheridan Wyoming lunch last week. “We do not have that kind of money. It is irresponsible. It is reckless, but that’s where they’re heading, and we’re doing everything we can to slow them down and stop them.”