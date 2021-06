We recently shared what T-Pain said about Usher while on the Netflix show This Is Pop, and now people are telling the "Yeah!" singer to apologize to Pain. “Usher was my friend. I really respect Usher and he said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something, man, you kinda f*cked up music ... You really f*cked up music for real singers,'" said Pain. "I was like, ‘What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you f*cked it up.’ I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it.’”