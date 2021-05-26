Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden asks US intelligence community for follow-up investigation into pandemic’s origins

By John Wagner, The Washington Post
Anchorage Daily News
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - President Biden said Wednesday that he has asked the intelligence community to redouble its efforts to determine whether the coronavirus originated from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory in China. In a statement, Biden said he has asked for a report within 90 days...

www.adn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Collins
Person
Xavier Becerra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Virus#Pandemic#Intelligence Agencies#White House#Chinese#United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Most US citizens believe in COVID-19 lab leak theory: Poll

Washington DC [US], June 24 (ANI): A total of sixty per cent of US citizens believe that the coronavirus was created in the Wuhan laboratory in China and then leaked, according to a media poll. In the survey conducted by Fox News, only 31 percent of Americans think that the...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Fauci resisted Trump directive to cancel virus research grant linked to Wuhan lab: Book

Exclusive: Anthony Fauci resisted a White House directive in April of last year to cancel a research grant for a nonprofit linked to the Wuhan Institute of Virology but "reluctantly agreed" after he learned that then-President Donald Trump had explicitly ordered its cancellation, according to an exclusive excerpt from a book detailing the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

The Biden Administration Needs A Bold Human Rights Plan For Business

Last week, as President Biden’s European trip took center stage, his administration made a welcome but little-noticed commitment that the U.S. government will update what’s known as the National Action Plan (NAP) on responsible business conduct. Corporations, Secretary of State Antony Blinken observed, “have the capacity to help shape society and the environment, raising local wages, improving working conditions, building trust with communities, and operating sustainably.” To date, NAPs, including the one the outgoing Obama Administration put in place in 2016, haven’t made much of a difference. Now, the Biden team needs to produce a plan that will make meaningful new commitments to improve the lives of working people, in the U.S. and around the world with concrete benchmarks and timelines that measure progress.
Militarycitizensjournal.us

Fauci’s Bosses Funded Virus Research By Chinese-Military Front

The National Institutes of Health under the leadership of Dr. Francis Collins funded a Chinese Communist Party-run scientific organization tied to the People’s Liberation Army, the National Pulse reported.. Collins, who recently confessed the U.S. had “no control” over the Wuhan Insitute of Virology despite funding it, signed a memorandum...
U.S. PoliticsMedscape News

Delta COVID-19 Variant Greatest Threat to US Pandemic Response: Fauci

(Reuters) - The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus that was first found in India is the greatest threat to the United States' effort to eradicate COVID-19 in its borders, said U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Tuesday press call. "The transmissibility is unquestionably greater" in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Trump Surgeon General ‘Extremely Concerned’ Biden Declaring Victory On Vaccinations Despite ‘Horrific’ Disparities

Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as the U.S. surgeon general under former President Donald Trump, said Wednesday he’s “extremely concerned” the Biden administration is celebrating its successes on vaccinations without adequately addressing major racial and geographic disparities. Key Facts. In a series of tweets posted Wednesday morning, Adams commented on...
POTUSWashington Post

Wuhan lab’s classified work complicates search for pandemic’s origins

In May 2019, the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s staff filed into an old-fashioned lecture hall. A local representative of China’s National Administration for the Protection of State Secrets was at the podium. The official, Tang Kaihong, discussed the national security risks of the institute’s research and warned of infiltration efforts...
Posted by
The Hill

China has declared information warfare against America — Biden must respond vigorously

China has taken great umbrage as the Biden administration continues its predecessor’s pushback against Beijing’s decades of barely-disguised aggression and significantly expands outreach to allies and security partners. After the visits by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan and President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, Biden’s third major outreach effort...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Why is Biden following in Trump's footsteps on Cuba?

(CNN) — The United States will experience a diplomatic defeat at the United Nations on June 23, yet again. Every year since 1992, except in 2020 because of the global pandemic, Cuba has presented a resolution against the US embargo, which the island has endured for almost 60 years now. Only two countries have regularly voted against the resolution: the US and Israel -- with Brazil joining them in 2019. In 2016, under President Barack Obama's policy of engagement with Cuba, the US and Israel abstained from voting against the embargo. That year the island had its most flamboyant victory, with 191 countries condemning the US economic embargo.
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Joe Biden’s foreign foray is all about shoring up democracy – in the US

During his first trip abroad as US president last week, Joe Biden kept telling Europe that “the US is back”. Before the G7 meeting, Biden signed a new Atlantic charter with Boris Johnson that agreed to protect democracy and open societies. After Cornwall, he went on to more meetings in Brussels with the European Union, as well as a Nato summit and a head to head with Vladimir Putin in Geneva. Past presidents have viewed the EU as an irrelevant bureaucracy or a sinister threat. Biden described it as an “incredibly strong and vibrant entity”.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden queries China's desire to find origin of coronavirus

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said China was trying to project itself as a responsible nation in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it remained unclear whether Beijing was really trying to understand the origins of the coronavirus. Asked if he would call Chinese President Xi Jinping as...