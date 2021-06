The IMO's new carbon intensity reduction rules could have unintended consequences, one of the industry's leading independent analysts has warned. According to consultancy Rystad Energy, the operational carbon intensity reduction requirements (CII) adopted at the Marine Environment Protection Committee's last meeting will likely require less-efficient, older LNG carriers to slow down below 15 knots. By running slow, they will deliver about nine billion fewer cubic meters of liquefied natural gas into Asian markets per year (about one percent of the total). This will reduce the supply of natural gas in Asia, where about 40 percent comes from overseas LNG imports.