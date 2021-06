I went on a date a few weeks ago with a guy I spoke to on tinder. We were texting a lot before the date. We went on the date and I have honestly never laughed so much. We got on like a house on fire and it was so much fun. He then unfortunately sent a message to say I’m great and he had a really nice time, but he didn’t feel a romantic “spark”. He said I had a brilliant sense of humour and he loved my company. He wished me the best and since then we haven’t spoken.