Catch Des Moines CEO says we have a chance to experience another “Roaring Twenties” decade. Greg Edwards is president and CEO of Catch Des Moines, the organization previously known as the Greater Des Moines Convention and Visitors’ Bureau. With the metro finally beginning to emerge from the viral sleep of stagnation, paranoia and closed shops, we asked him to lunch recently to discuss whether it’s soon enough to start thinking about a serious bounce back. He chose Buzzard Billy’s, a locally owned, mostly Louisiana café that is the closest restaurant to the Iowa Events Center and Wells Fargo Arena, places that Catch Des Moines works with closely to keep Des Moines buzzing.