Raging Fire Breaks Out At Long Island Funeral Home

A Selden funeral home was destroyed by a raging fire. Photo Credit: On Scene Photography

A Long Island funeral home was destroyed during a raging fire overnight.

The fire started just before 11 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, in Suffolk County at the Giove Funeral Home located on Route 25 in Selden, said the Selden Fire Department.

A family who lives above the funeral home was awakened by its two dogs who were barking frantically. The family then found smoke and fire in the apartment and was able to escape without injury, the department said.

Employees of the funeral home had just left and came back to remove the one funeral casket to a safe location in the rear of the building.

A passing Selden ambulance advised the department of flames visible from the roof of the building, the department said.

Firefighters from Selden and as many as six departments responded and went to work to extinguish the blaze at one point all members were pulled from the building due to a partial roof collapse inside, they said,.

No injuries were reported and the fire was brought under control in about an hour.

