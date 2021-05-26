Cancel
Step up to this Westerly tradition: Memorial Day Parade returns

By Tim Cotter
The Day
 16 days ago
Paradegoers wave their flags as the Westerly/Pawcatuck Memorial Day parade passes in 2010. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day)

When R.I. Gov. Gina Raimondo got an invite to join President Biden’s cabinet, there was somewhat of a language barrier. You see, in Little Rhody a cabinet is a milkshake. So Gina, as everyone calls her, responded: “I’d be honored to join your ice cream social in the Rose Garden. I prefer coffee cabinets.”

That was eventually cleared up and she signed on as part of Joe’s Jobs Cabinet, as we saw when she visited Electric Boat recently with one of those Irish guys that Boston always has as a mayor.

So anyway, I’m sure you’ve heard the phrase “everyone loves a parade.” Little known fact: Gina’s last act as governor was an executive order changing that to: “Westerly loves every parade.”

In Westerly, they not only march to honor veterans and Columbus, but also soupy, where the cured pork hangs from soppressata-shaped floats.

Just kidding, but on Monday the annual Memorial Day Parade will step off. Stop in at Mel’s Downtown Creamery after and order a cabinet. Tell them Gina sent you.

Memorial Day Parade, 9:30 a.m.-noon Monday, starts at Pawcatuck Shopping Center, Stonington, and ends at Wilcox Park, Westerly; for more information: 401-596-0837.

