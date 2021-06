It's been about two weeks since Disneyland Resort's newest land, Avengers Campus, opened to the public, and so far it seems like the new land is really popular. It's only been in the past several days that guests have been able to simply walk into the land, with a standby line for the land itself and a virtual queue to get on the land's big Spider-Man attraction. A lot of people have been trying to get in despite the park's still-limited capacity. I've had the chance to visit Avengers Campus a couple of different times now, and the more I look at it, the more I think Avengers Campus may be the perfect blend of theme park fun and storytelling immersion.