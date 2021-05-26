Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Made in America Is Returning to Philadelphia on Labor Day Weekend

By Chris
94.5 PST
 16 days ago
We have more great concert news: Made in America 2021 WILL in fact happen. The festival, curated by Jay-Z and Roc Nation, will take place on September 4 and 5 in the area of the Art Museum, officials say. The event, which has become a Philadelphia staple since its debut in 2012, was, of course, canceled last year because of the pandemic.

94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey.

 https://wpst.com
