Northeast seeking nominations for alumni hall of success

By Special to the Daily News
Norfolk Daily News
 16 days ago

Nominations are being sought to honor alumni of Northeast Community College. The Alumni Hall of Success Award is presented to former students, either living or deceased, who have achieved significant success in their profession, exhibited exemplary citizenship qualities or made significant contributions to their communities and/or community affairs, according to Holly Quinn, director of development at Northeast and award committee co-chair.

