How To Make the Perfect Bamboo Cocktail, a Timeless Sherry Drink
A late 19th-century classic, the Bamboo cocktail embodies a deliciously delicate balance of sherry and vermouth, making it an ideal aperitif no matter the season. The low alcohol content also makes it a fine nightcap or even a “shim” when you need a break between heavier cocktails. Sherry drinks were quite the rage in the early 1900s, though they largely fell out of fashion by the middle of the century and have only recently enjoyed a resurgence. The hazy outlines of the Bamboo’s original construction and lack of a base spirit allow for plenty of improvisation, allowing you to fine-tune the recipe (nudging it sweeter or drier) to your own tasting preferences.www.themanual.com