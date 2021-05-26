Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

How To Make the Perfect Bamboo Cocktail, a Timeless Sherry Drink

themanual.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA late 19th-century classic, the Bamboo cocktail embodies a deliciously delicate balance of sherry and vermouth, making it an ideal aperitif no matter the season. The low alcohol content also makes it a fine nightcap or even a “shim” when you need a break between heavier cocktails. Sherry drinks were quite the rage in the early 1900s, though they largely fell out of fashion by the middle of the century and have only recently enjoyed a resurgence. The hazy outlines of the Bamboo’s original construction and lack of a base spirit allow for plenty of improvisation, allowing you to fine-tune the recipe (nudging it sweeter or drier) to your own tasting preferences.

www.themanual.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Glass#Drink Can#Food Drink#Classic Cocktails#Cocktail Recipes#Cocktail Bitters#Drink Recipes#Sweet Vermouth#German#Americans#The Western Kansas World#Englishman#Adonis#Cask Of Amontillado#Sherry Drinks#American Cocktail Culture#Dry Sherry#Spicy Angostura Bitters#Heavier Cocktails#Modern Imbibers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesSaveur

Homemade Lime Cordial

When making classic gin gimlets, homemade lime cordial is leaps and bounds better than the bottled stuff. This simple recipe is made with fresh lime juice and zest, and is finished with a pinch of sea salt, aka citrus fruits’ best friend. Taste the cordial once it’s mixed and adjust the balance with more sugar or lime to your personal taste. Citric acid, which can be found with the canning supplies at well-stocked grocery stores or ordered online, adds an extra pop of acidity and helps the cordial to keep better in the fridge; it is completely optional.
Food & DrinksPunch

Sherry Cobbler

Simply sherry, sugar, and citrus, shaken, poured over crushed ice, and slurped through a straw, the cobbler is thought to have originated sometime in the 1820s or early 1830s. Its great launch into international renown came courtesy of Charles Dickens and his The Life and Adventures of Martin Chuzzlewit. In a scene now well-known among cocktail geeks, Chuzzlewit’s reaction to the drink sums it up perfectly: “Martin took the glass, with an astonished look; applied his lips to the reed; and cast up his eyes once in ecstasy. He paused no more until the goblet was drained to the last drop… ‘This wonderful invention, Sir,’ said Mark, tenderly patting the empty glass, ‘is called a cobbler. Sherry cobbler when you name it long.’”
Food & Drinkspurewow.com

Pink Lemonade Bars

Mouth-puckering and buttery, lemon bars don’t need any improvement. But we went there anyway, transforming the classic dessert into a pretty-in-pink treat that’s worthy of any summer picnic. The secret isn’t food dye, but raspberry puree, which tames the tart citrus flavor and adds a berry hue. The filling is...
Recipesmashed.com

Easy Instant Pot Rice Recipe That Comes Together Super Fast

Rice is a staple ingredient in many different cuisines, and it's used in a wide variety of dishes. It also makes a perfect side dish for just about any meal that can use an extra starch boost. If you have ever made rice on the stovetop, however, you know that it's easier to mess up than you may initially think. That's where your Instant Pot swoops in to save the day.
Drinks/Film

All the Avengers Campus Food, Drinks, Treats, and Novelties Assembling at Disneyland in June

Now that Disneyland is back, the theme park is preparing to open up Avengers Campus to all the Marvel fanatics looks to take a walk through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fan will undoubtedly be happy to hop on Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT and Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, followed by a walk through the Ancient Sanctum of Doctor Strange and Avengers Headquarters. But it wouldn’t be a proper Marvel theme park experience without some Avengers Campus food, drinks, treats, and novelties, and Disney Parks has provided a full rundown of what will be available.
Food & DrinksHuffingtonPost

White Claw Cocktails: The Best Drinks To Make With Hard Seltzer

Whether you stan for White Claw (in which case you’re probably young enough to use the word “stan”) or you’re a little bit ashamed that you have a case of it hidden in your garage, there’s a good possibility hard seltzer will make its way into your summer drinking. Sure,...
Recipesphl17.com

How to make perfect gyros and crepes with Opa Gyros and Crepes

Gus from Opa Gyros & Crepes has been perfecting his recipes for decades! In this segment, he teaches us some of the secrets behind his delicious gyros and crepes. If this segment made you as hungry as it made us, you can visit Opa Gyros & Crepes in the food court at 9th and Boardwalk in Ocean City, NJ, and Berlin Farmer’s Market! You can also check them out on Instagram and Facebook.
Drinkswinemag.com

Picnics, Beach Days and Beyond: Four Canned Drinks Perfect for Summer

All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. With summer finally upon us, you may be excited to get outside and...
Drinksthemanual.com

11 Smooth Drinking Tequilas For Cocktails or Sipping Straight

Tequila gets a bad rap. Normally, the disdain for tequila stems from overdoing it on cheap tequila shots in college. That stigma needs to be forever overcome. Cheap versions of liquor stain personal opinions across the board, but none seem to prohibit people from even trying it like the blue agave-based spirit from Jalisco. The truth of the matter? Good tequila is amazing. Consumers are catching on too, as tequila sales grew 31% in 2020. Here are some quality tequilas to start your agave-fueled adventure.
Food & Drinksgreatbritishlife.co.uk

6 of the best cocktails to make

Sunshine and cocktails go hand in hand and with the sun (finally) making an appearance, we’ve rounded up a selection of our favourite cocktail recipes with the help of our friends at Grey Goose ®. These summer cocktails are perfect served up, no matter the occasion. Whether you're hosting brunch, a girl's lunch, or a garden party, you’ll find a tipple to suit your mood.
Restaurantsmashed.com

KFC Australia's Newest Menu Items Have This Boozy Ingredient

There is something about enjoying an ice cold beer with a nice, warm plate of fried chicken that just makes sense. The pair just seems to go well together, with the cool, refreshing beverage perfectly complementing the satisfying comfort food. And now, KFC Australia has decided to make the most of this perfect pair with the launch of its new craft beer burger and beer marinated chicken tenders.
DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Worst Cocktail To Drink This Summer, According to an Expert

Summer is practically here, which means it's time to bust out the cocktail shaker and whip up some refreshing drinks for you and your friends. Cocktails, unfortunately, can hide a lot of added sugars, between the mixers and flavored syrups. So, instead of blowing two day's worth of added sugars on a single beverage, why not try modifying your go-to cocktail recipe by swapping out that artificial mixer for a more natural one?
Recipes225batonrouge.com

How to make perfectly roasted vegetables

Roasting is our favorite way to prepare vegetables. The process brings out their natural sugars and gives them a nutty and sweet flavor. You can roast just about any type of vegetable, making this a very versatile way to suit any flavor profile. There are just a few things to...
Agriculturebrunswickforest.com

Reeling in Some Great Flavor: Local Seafood

Fresh seafood is always a crowd-pleaser in Southeastern North Carolina. The major bodies of water that surround our area are vital for food and trade. Seafood in the greater Wilmington area has its own culture, with many delicious ways to prepare it. Choosing to buy something local is important because...
Food & Drinkstheinfatuation.com

How To Make The Snakecharmer Cocktail

I’ve known Gates Otsuji for about 10 years now. He was a bartender (eventually head bartender) at the trendy downtown hotel where I first learned how to make drinks - and, full disclosure, he’s probably the closest thing I’ve ever had to a mentor. Understandably, I wanted to get one of his original cocktails on our site. So here’s a drink called The Snakecharmer, compliments of someone who, in my obviously unbiased opinion, is one of the very best bartenders out there.