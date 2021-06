For many distance running obsessives, the phrase “Trial of Miles” will forever be a reference to John L. Parker’s novel Once a Runner, and the training mantra of the book’s hard-charging protagonist Quenton Cassidy. It’s an expression of one of the sport’s most fundamental, if banal, truths: if you want to get good at running, you have to run a lot. For Cassidy, the “secret,” such as it is, lies in “that most unprofound, and sometimes heart-rending process of removing, molecule by molecule, the very tough rubber that comprised the bottoms of his training shoes. The Trial of Miles; Miles of Trials.”