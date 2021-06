Cheyenne Public Schools is excited to have our students back at school for the 2021-2022 school year. For this school year, our hope is to return to normal and to offer in-person learning and activities to the greatest extent possible in order to address students’ academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs.As required by the Oklahoma State Department of Education, CPS has posted on the school website our proposed COVID-prevention policies and procedures for the upcoming school year. Please review the proposed plan and provide the district with feedback. Comments can be submitted in writing to the superintendent at robert.trammell@cheyenne.k12.ok.us,…