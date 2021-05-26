Shadow of the State or Sunshine of Civil Society

Why do we do the “right thing?” Why do we treat others with fairness and honesty?. Consider for a moment the common example of a used car sale. In this scenario we have a situation that involves what George Akerlof called “the lemons problem,” which is rooted in the presence of asymmetric information between two parties in an exchange. The seller of the automobile knows much more about the flaws of the vehicle than the buyer, and it is difficult (costly) for the buyer to obtain reliable information about its condition. The seller has an incentive to shine up the exterior of the car to make it look better and misrepresent its true condition so as to sell it for a higher price. If this occurs, the buyer ends up buying a “lemon” – a defective car that is much less valuable than the buyer would have purchased had all information about the auto been known.