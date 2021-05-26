Madeleine Madden is still in his early 20s, but she’s already accomplished a lot in her acting career. After making her debut appearance in 2009, Madeleine has worked hard to build a solid reputation in the industry. At this point, she has earned more than two dozen on-screen credits and she definitely isn’t done. In 2021, she will be adding another impressive role to the list with the upcoming Amazon Prime series The Wheel of Time which is based on a novel of the same name. Since the show already has a big fan base, there is extra pressure on the cast to get it right. However, Madeleine is excited to knock it out of the park. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Madeleine Madden.