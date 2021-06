The U.S. Federal Trade Commission — not the Department of Justice — is expected to lead the investigation into Amazon’s proposed $8.5 billion purchase of MGM Studios, according to a source familiar with the situation. The FTC taking the lead on a media and entertainment acquisition is unusual, sources say. The move likely is creating some consternation in the upper reaches of Amazon for one reason: Lina Khan was confirmed last week as the FTC’s new chair. It was Khan who in 2018 published “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” in the Yale Law Journal, a seminal paper that received enormous attention and… Read More.