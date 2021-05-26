Cancel
Devils Lake, ND

Local Devil's Lake Woman on New FOX Show CRIME SCENE KITCHEN

Devils Lake Daily Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEVILS LAKE - Cathy Jacobson has been working as the Coordinator of the Dakota Nursing Program at Lake region State College for a number of years. She retired from that position on April 1 of this year and flew to Los Angeles to film the Crime Scene Kitchen with her son, Thomas McCurdy, the very next day on April 2. She accompanied and arranged music for the women’s gospel barbershop quartet, Oasis, for a number of years. She loves to celebrate friends and family by hosting dinner parties and baking extravagant desserts. In retirement she plans to first and foremost travel, pursue her love of gardening and music, soak up the Sun by hiking and boating, and continue to strengthen relationships around the table enjoying fabulous food.

www.devilslakejournal.com
