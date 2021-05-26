Cancel
Grand Forks, ND

Altru Emergency Medical Services Receives ‘Service Of The Year’ Award

Devils Lake Daily Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Forks, N.D. - Altru’s Emergency Medical Services has won the “Service of the Year” Award for the Northeast Region of North Dakota. “We’re honored and proud to be recognized by the North Dakota EMS Association,” said Timothy Nesdahl, Ambulance Supervisor for Altru. “COVID-19 posed a challenge to all EMS Services in the state last year. Our Altru team came together to serve our community, state and region.”

Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

North Dakota coronavirus news, May 17: More aid for the arts announced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: artist aid, testing and vaccines. The National Endowment for the Arts is recommending an award of $749,600 to the North Dakota Council on the Arts in its first distribution of funds from the federal American Rescue Plan. The emergency funding aims to support the...
Bismarck, NDJamestown Sun

Vaccination rates stall among young in North Dakota

BISMARCK — Following are the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 31. TOTAL ACTIVE CASES: 707. TOTAL...
Grand Forks County, NDGrand Forks Herald

Lower age limit means 3,000 more potential Grand Forks County COVID vaccinations

A lower age restriction for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine means a slightly easier path toward Grand Forks County’s herd immunity goal. Rochelle Walensky, the director for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adopted a recommendation on Wednesday that approves the vaccine for children ages 12-15, effectively lowering the shot’s minimum age restriction by four years. That, according to Grand Forks Public Health staff, means 3,000 more county residents are eligible to get vaccinated and grows the figurative pool of people who are medically able to receive the vaccine to about 59,000 people. Those few thousand teens and pre-teens mean more headroom, so to speak, as the county works toward herd immunity.
Grand Forks County, NDKNOX News Radio

Retail and health officials react to CDC mask guidelines

You can add target to the growing list of big box retailers no longer requiring mask use. The company issued a statement today (Monday) saying given the updated CDC guidance Target no longer requires fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings – except where it’s required by local ordinances.
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Grand Forks firefighter named national Firefighter of the Year after donating kidney

After a difficult year and an act of selflessness, a Grand Forks firefighter has been recognized as the National VFW's Firefighter of the Year. Grand Forks Fire Captain Logan Schonert was recognized as the VFW's North Dakota Firefighter of the Year last April, and this month was selected from a group of winners throughout the U.S. as the national award's recipient. He was honored in a brief ceremony last Friday, May 7, at the Grand Forks Fire Department.
Grand Forks, NDvalleynewslive.com

Altru still requiring patients, visitors to wear masks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Altru Health System in Grand Forks says patients and visitors are still required to wear masks in all of its facilities. Here is the press release Altru sent to Valley News Live:. Altru Health System is prioritizing the safety of our staff, patients...
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Evolve Grand Forks' Support Small-Love Local program boosts local businesses

A campaign encouraging people to support local businesses is having an impact on participating Grand Forks establishments. The Support Small-Love Local program, led by Evolve Grand Forks, got off the ground in March with an awareness campaign and call to support local businesses. The campaign includes a gift card program that gives shoppers extra money at some stores, and sales and use of the cards has increased since the program’s inception.
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Indian Education Program in Fargo and West Fargo Schools

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A bill that requires all North Dakota schools to teach Native American history, culture, and treaty rights recently passed the North Dakota state senate. “I think it’s a very good step in the right direction for the state of North Dakota for the tribal and state...
Grand Forks County, NDKNOX News Radio

COVID-19 active cases continue to fall in ND

North Dakota health officials have reported 85 new coronavirus cases statewide. Active cases fell slightly to 768. The active cases have trended downward in recent weeks, hovering around 800 the past few days. More than 1,000 cases were generally active in April at any given point in time. The state’s coronavirus death toll held steady at1,504. Thirty-four people are hospitalized in North Dakota due to COVID-19. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have fallen considerably since they peaked at 332 in mid-November. There were two new positive cases in Grand Forks County. Nearly 44% of residents are fully vaccinated. Vaccinations statewide have slowed considerably in recent weeks.
Mayville, NDPosted by
Mayville Daily

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Mayville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Mayville: 1. CDL A Owner Operator- Steady Freight; 2. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - COVID-19 - $75.31/Hour $3012/Weekly; 3. Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 4. Temporary Administrative Assistant; 5. Full-Time Manager-in-Training (Assistant Manager); 6. Cashier; 7. Financial Professional; 8. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver; 9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3012.2 / Week; 10. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,887 per week;
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Northern Valley Law Enforcement Memorial receives large donation

Art and Debbie Bakken made the donation to Bob Rost, a Grand Forks county commissioner and head of the steering committee for the memorial, along with other committee members. Art Bakken is a former Grand Forks city councilor, and owns trucking company Pro Transport and Leasing, in Grand Forks. According...
Cavalier, NDGrand Forks Herald

Cavalier resident starts land improvement business

A Cavalier resident has launched a land improvement company, and is looking to leave his mark on the Red River Valley. Brady Laxdal, a teacher and athletic coach, has begun work with his company Dakota Land Works, LLC, near Cavalier, N.D. Laxdal started the company with his wife Kristen, after having worked with the nonprofit business mentorship group SCORE, in Grand Forks. The company offers a number of improvement services from land clearing, to soil conditioning.
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Grand Forks named one of 'Best Communities for Music Education'

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation has designated the Grand Forks school system as one of the Best Communities for Music Education for 2021. This is the 19th year Grand Forks Public Schools has received this designation, according to an announcement from the school district. The NAMM Foundation...
Grand Forks, NDKNOX News Radio

Groundbreaking nears for Law Enforcement Memorial in GF

Supporters of a Northern Valley Law Enforcement Memorial are hoping to close a fundraising gap this week. A committee working to secure $250,000 dollars for the project is working with over a dozen businesses who are donating a portion of their sales to help bring the memorial to Optimist Park.
Bismarck, NDJamestown Sun

Active cases continue to fall in North Dakota, zero new deaths reported

BISMARCK — Following are the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Saturday, May 15. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 85. TOTAL ACTIVE CASES: 768. TOTAL...