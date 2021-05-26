Altru Emergency Medical Services Receives ‘Service Of The Year’ Award
Grand Forks, N.D. - Altru’s Emergency Medical Services has won the “Service of the Year” Award for the Northeast Region of North Dakota. “We’re honored and proud to be recognized by the North Dakota EMS Association,” said Timothy Nesdahl, Ambulance Supervisor for Altru. “COVID-19 posed a challenge to all EMS Services in the state last year. Our Altru team came together to serve our community, state and region.”www.devilslakejournal.com