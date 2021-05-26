Altru Emergency Medical Services Receives ‘Service Of The Year’ Award

A lower age restriction for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine means a slightly easier path toward Grand Forks County’s herd immunity goal. Rochelle Walensky, the director for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adopted a recommendation on Wednesday that approves the vaccine for children ages 12-15, effectively lowering the shot’s minimum age restriction by four years. That, according to Grand Forks Public Health staff, means 3,000 more county residents are eligible to get vaccinated and grows the figurative pool of people who are medically able to receive the vaccine to about 59,000 people. Those few thousand teens and pre-teens mean more headroom, so to speak, as the county works toward herd immunity.