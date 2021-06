On a windy night at the Coliseum, the Oakland A’s only needed one gust of offense to take control. The A’s did all their scoring in the 4th inning and breezed to a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, using all singles and walks and no extra-base hits. Oakland only put three other runners on base the entire evening outside of that one rally, their pitching staff faced just six batters over the minimum on the other side of the ball, and the game was done in a brisk 2:44.