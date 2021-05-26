Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ramsey County, ND

Ramsey County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 41% of people fully vaccinated

Devils Lake Daily Journal
 16 days ago

The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna). North Dakota reported 109,713 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.44% from the week before. The five counties with the highest percentage of...

www.devilslakejournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
County
Ramsey County, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Coronavirus Vaccine#Cdc#Cavalier County#Vaccine Tracker#Nelson County#Ransom County#Cass County#Population#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
IndustryKTEN.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccine shelf life extended

(KTEN) -- Several states had extra doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine that were due to expire at the end of this month. Now the FDA has authorized an extension of the shelf life of the J&J formula. The increased refrigerated storage time will move from three to four-and-a-half months.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

June 10 coronavirus news

Routine child vaccinations dropped during the coronavirus pandemic, study finds. Routine child and adolescent vaccinations dropped in the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, and an increase in the following months was not enough to regain lost ground, according to research published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hill County, MTHavre Daily News

Pfizer vaccine coming to Hill County Health Department

Hill County Health Department has announced that it will have a supply of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in stock next week and is inviting people to call to sign up for its vaccination clinic at the health department on the third Tuesday of the month, next Tuesday. Hill County Health Officer...
Pharmaceuticalssky963.com

CDC COVID-19 Study shows mRNA Vaccines reduce Risk of Infection by 91% for Fully Vaccinated People

A new CDC study finds the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) reduce the risk of infection by 91 percent for fully vaccinated people. This adds to the growing body of real-world evidence of their effectiveness. Importantly, this study also is among the first to show that mRNA vaccination benefits people who get COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated (14 or more days after dose 2) or partially vaccinated (14 or more days after dose 1 to 13 days after dose 2). “COVID-19 vaccines are a critical tool in overcoming this pandemic,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “Findings from the extended timeframe of this study add to accumulating evidence that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are effective and should prevent most infections — but that fully vaccinated people who still get COVID-19 are likely to have milder, shorter illness and appear to be less likely to spread the virus to others. These benefits are another important reason to get vaccinated.” The findings come from four weeks of additional data collected in CDC’s HEROES-RECOVER study of health care workers, first responders, frontline workers, and other essential workers. These groups are more likely to be exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 because of their occupations. Preliminary results from this study were first announced in March 2021. In the new analysis, 3,975 participants completed weekly SARS-CoV-2 testing for 17 consecutive weeks (from December 13, 2020, to April 10, 2021) in eight U.S. locations. Participants self-collected nasal swabs that were laboratory tested for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. If the tests came back positive, the specimens were further tested to determine the amount of detectable virus in the nose (i.e., viral load) and the number of days that participants tested positive (i.e., viral shedding). Participants were followed over time and the data were analyzed according to vaccination status. To evaluate vaccine benefits, the study investigators accounted for the circulation of SARS-CoV-2 viruses in the area and how consistently participants used personal protective equipment (PPE) at work and in the community. Once fully vaccinated, participants’ risk of infection was reduced by 91 percent. After partial vaccination, participants’ risk of infection was reduced by 81 percent. These estimates included symptomatic and asymptomatic infections. To determine whether COVID-19 illness was milder, study participants who became infected with SARS-CoV-2 were combined into a single group and compared to unvaccinated, infected participants. Several findings indicated that those who became infected after being fully or partially vaccinated were more likely to have a milder and shorter illness compared to those who were unvaccinated. For example, fully or partially vaccinated people who developed COVID-19 spent on average six fewer total days sick and two fewer days sick in bed. They also had about a 60 percent lower risk of developing symptoms, like fever or chills, compared to those who were unvaccinated. Some study participants infected with SARS-CoV-2 did not develop symptoms. Other study findings suggest that fully or partially vaccinated people who got COVID-19 might be less likely to spread the virus to others. For example, fully or partially vaccinated study participants had 40 percent less detectable virus in their nose (i.e., a lower viral load), and the virus was detected for six fewer days (i.e., viral shedding) compared to those who were unvaccinated when infected. In addition, people who were partially or fully vaccinated were 66 percent less likely to test positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection for more than one week compared to those who were unvaccinated. While these indicators are not a direct measure of a person’s ability to spread the virus, they have been correlated with reduced spread of other viruses, such as varicella and influenza. Overall, the study findings support CDC’s recommendation to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as you can. Everyone 12 years and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination in the United States. CDC has several surveillance networks that will continue to assess how FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines are working in real-world conditions in different settings and in different groups of people, such as different age groups and people with different health statuses.
Backus, MNPine And Lakes News

COVID-19 vaccination clinic slated June 11 in Backus

There will be a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 11, at the Backus Land Department offering the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine for anyone 18 years or older. Pre-registration is encouraged at co.cass.mn.us/covidclinic or 218-547-6847. Limited walk-in appointments may be available. Those who...
Public Healthtechstartups.com

CDC to hold ’emergency meeting” after hundreds suffered rare heart inflammation following Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that that it will convene an “emergency meeting” of its advisers on June 18th to discuss rare but higher-than-expected reports of heart inflammation following doses of the mRNA-based Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, according to news first reported by CBC News.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

72.2% of Pasadenans Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Public health officials announced Tuesday that 72.2% of Pasadenans over 12 years old had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Eighty-four percent of the city’s eligible population had received at least one dose of two-dose regimens, according to Pasadena Public Health Department data. Meanwhile, health officials detected two new infections on...