How much will your school district get from the latest round of COVID-19 education funding?

Gadsden Times
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA breakdown of how much each Alabama public school system will receive from the third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds is now available. Of the about $2 billion in federal dollars allocated to the state, 90% will go directly to districts, with those considered the neediest based on poverty levels within the system receiving a larger portion — a stipulation made by the federal government.

www.gadsdentimes.com
