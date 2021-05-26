How much will your school district get from the latest round of COVID-19 education funding?

During 22 years in Coronado, my wife and I have paid extraordinarily little attention to the operation of the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD). However, with two granddaughters (ages 4 & 1) who will be starting school in in the next 1 to 4 years, we decided to take notice and learn more about the Coronado Schools. Being a numbers-oriented guy, I decided to check some databases about Coronado USD. Examining the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress database revealed that in Coronado USD 83 percent of students “met or exceeded” grade-level standards in English Language Arts/Literacy. Examining the data base for mathematics revealed that 62 percent met or exceeded grade-level standards. In addition, examining the total enrollment for CUSD revealed that total CUSD enrollment had decreased by 16 percent between Spring 2020 to Spring 2021.