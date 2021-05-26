How much will your school district get from the latest round of COVID-19 education funding?
A breakdown of how much each Alabama public school system will receive from the third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds is now available. Of the about $2 billion in federal dollars allocated to the state, 90% will go directly to districts, with those considered the neediest based on poverty levels within the system receiving a larger portion — a stipulation made by the federal government.www.gadsdentimes.com