I have personally always been a fan of the minimalist style NZXT brings to the table. They deliver quality products that have a look all their own. Sadly, as a fan of AMD and what they have been doing with the Ryzen range of CPU’s I have not been able to jump onboard with their motherboards, at least until now. With the NZXT N7 B550, NZXT has delivered one of the more striking AMD motherboard options, and while it does lack some features more expensive boards offer, it stands as a fantastic entry point for new and experienced Ryzen PC builders.