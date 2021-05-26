Cancel
Tesla ditches radar sensors Elon Musk upheld after a fatal crash

By Bloomberg
Silicon Valley
 28 days ago

Tesla Inc. is beginning to follow through with Elon Musk’s pivot away from using radar for its driver-assistance system Autopilot, five years after espousing greater use of such sensors following a fatal crash. The electric-car maker announced on its website Tuesday that Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs built...

Economyinsideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Lives In A Tiny House That's Towable, No Joke!

Not very long ago, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he was selling all of his houses. Then, he moved to Texas. However, it wasn't known for some time exactly where in Texas Musk was living. People may have assumed he bought a nice home in or around the Austin area. However, that's not the case.
Trafficgcaptain.com

Elon Musk’s Boring Company Pitching Wider Freight Tunnels for Containers

Elon Musk’s tunneling startup the Boring Co. is working on much wider tunnels than publicly announced, which could significantly expand the reach of the business. The tunnels that the company is pitching to some potential clients are 21 feet in diameter, dwarfing the 12-feet tunnels the Boring Co. has built to date. The wider throughway would accommodate two shipping containers side by side, according to a copy of a pitch obtained by Bloomberg.
BusinessPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Tesla AI Day Is Coming

Tesla is constantly in the news, whether by design or not. The most recent news is that Tesla is planning an artificial intelligence (AI) day sometime in the near future. This news comes as Tesla has also opened the longest Supercharger route in the world, stretching across China. So when exactly – and what exactly – is Tesla AI Day?
New York City, NYNew York Post

Elon Musk baffled by NYC agency snubbing Tesla taxis

New York taxi regulators have snubbed a startup’s bid to launch an all-Tesla taxi fleet in the city — and you can count Elon Musk among those who are baffled. “??,” Tesla’s billionaire boss tweeted Wednesday morning in response to an article that summarized The Post’s reporting on a Tuesday vote by the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission to block the Tesla taxi proposal.
BusinessObserver

Elon Musk Reflects on Tesla’s Darkest Hour: I Gave the Last of My Remaining Cash

Today, Tesla is the world’s most valuable automobile maker and its cars are the best-selling electric vehicles in many countries. But just a few years ago, the company was on the brink of bankruptcy. In fact, Tesla struggled for most of its life, especially during the early years. From time to time, Tesla founder Elon Musk likes to reflects on those difficult times as a reminder of how far he has come.
BusinessNBC San Diego

Tesla Attorney Lynn Miller Leaves for Autonomous Trucking Start-Up Plus

A top Tesla attorney, Lynn Miller, has exited Elon Musk's electric car company and is joining autonomous trucking start-up Plus as general counsel. Tesla has its own ambitions in heavy-duty vehicles and driverless systems but has not been able to scale production for its Semi, which it announced in 2017.
Businessfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Elon Musk confirms the best kept secret of his Tesla cars

On Saturday, June 18, the Tesla car owners account (@teslaownersSV) revealed the best-kept secret of the American company's cars through a tweet. Minutes later, Elon Musk confirmed it through his official Twitter account with a single "yeah ." Tesla electric cars are well known thanks to their design and technology,...
Businessinsideevs.com

Elon Musk Announces Upcoming Tesla Artificial Intelligence Day

According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the company is making plans to have an Artificial Intelligence Day. He tweeted that it will happen in “about a month or so.” We all joke about Musk time, so who knows exactly when this event might happen, but it's interesting to learn that it's in the works.
BusinessAutoblog

Tesla's $7 billion German gigafactory: What's the holdup?

GRUENHEIDE, Germany — Next Thursday, July 1, was supposed to be a day of celebration for Tesla: the opening of its self-styled "gigafactory" in the tranquil German municipality of Gruenheide, just outside Berlin. But thanks to fierce environmental resistance, red tape and planning tweaks, it is completely unclear when the...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Tesla's Elon Musk planning on 'AI day' to boost recruiting

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted Monday he's "looking at holding" a day dedicated to showcasing the electric-car maker's "progress" in its artificial-intelligence systems. Musk left the date open, saying only the event would take place "in about a month or so" and that its purpose would be recruiting. Tesla earlier this month hosted an event to showcase its Model S Plaid trim, the top-of-the-line option for the luxury sedan, and in September held an event to highlight battery technology. Shares of Tesla have lost 11% this year and gained 213% in the past 12 months, which compares with gains of 12% and 36% for the S&P 500 index in these same periods.
Businesskelo.com

Tesla to hold AI Day in “about a month” for hiring – Musk

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk is considering holding an AI Day in about a month, where the Silicon Valley billionaire will showcase the progress in AI software and hardware with an aim to recruit. “Looking at holding Tesla AI Day in about a month or so. Will go...
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Business Journal

1. Elon Musk — $75 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Technology, electric vehicles, aerospace. THE MONEY: Musk draws his wealth from several lucrative honeypots. He owns 54% of Hawthorne-based Space Exploration Technologies Corp., which the South Africa native founded in 2002 to develop a commercial space travel business. Musk also has a 21% stake in Tesla Inc., which has become the largest seller of electric cars in the United States. Tesla, whose stock was trading at about $225 on Aug. 1, 2019, surpassed the $1,500 mark some 12 months later. The electric carmaker posted $104 million in net income for the second quarter of 2020, and its market cap reached about $262 billion on July 25. Musk also founded the Boring Co. in 2016 to build out large-scale tunneling projects. While an ambitious effort to transport baseball fans and concertgoers directly to Dodger Stadium from the Los Feliz, East Hollywood or Rampart Village neighborhoods is in the permitting stage, Boring completed the second of two 0.8-mile tunnels around the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Visual Artinsideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Wants Berlin Gigafactory Covered In Graffiti

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!