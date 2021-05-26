Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

China to gift 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Nepal

By Gopal Sharma
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CUBKb_0aBzVZXN00

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - China will provide 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal, its ambassador said on Wednesday, as authorities in the Himalayan country scramble to secure shots amid a surge in infections that has overwhelmed its rickety health system.

The announcement was made during a telephone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Nepali counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari on Wednesday, China’s ambassador Hou Yanqi said in a Twitter post.

In March, China provided 800,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal, which also received a million shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine as gift from India.

Nepal began its vaccination drive in January but the campaign has been suspended because of the lack of vaccines after New Delhi said it was unable to provide additional shots due to its domestic needs.

China and India jostle for influence in Nepal, a natural buffer between the Asian giants, and both have been giving away COVID-19 vaccines as part of a diplomatic push to strengthen ties with neighbours and countries further afield.

Neither Chinese ambassador Hou nor Nepal’s foreign minister, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, gave a timeframe for delivery of the latest give donation of vaccines.

Nepal has been hit by a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases since early April. The average daily rise in infections is now about 8,000, compared with fewer than 200 a day two months ago, leaving hospital beds, oxygen and medicines in short supply.

In all, the country has reported 535,525 cases and 6,845 deaths from COVID-19, according to government data.

Nepal has also procured 1 million shots of vaccine in a commercial deal with the Serum Institute of India, in addition to 348,000 jabs it received under the COVAX initiative.

The country has administered at least 2,706,835 doses, enough to have vaccinated about 4.7% of the population.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Vaccine Doses#Chinese Government#Chinese Data#Kathmandu#Himalayan#Nepali#Twitter#Asian#Covax#Bhandari#Infections#Covid 19 Cases#Gift#Country#Government Data#President Xi Jinping#Authorities#January#Hospital Beds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Place
New Delhi, IN
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
JobsBusiness Insider

Xi inspects northwest China's Qinghai Province

BEIJING, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- A report from CCTV+:. Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday started an inspection tour to northwest China'sQinghai Province. In Xining, the provincial capital, Xi visited a company producing carpets and made inquiry about...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Brazil looks at extending expiry date of J&J COVID vaccines

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa met with representatives of Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen on Friday to discuss extending the expiry date of a batch of 3 million doses of its COVID vaccine bought by the South American nation. Janssen is proposing extending the expiry to four-and-a-half months...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

U.S. administers 306.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 306,509,795 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 373,413,945 doses in the country as of Friday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures were up from the 305,687,618 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 10 out...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

COVID vaccines reach far-flung locations around the world

A healthcare worker gives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive at a forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail. A healthcare worker gives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus vaccine...
Foreign Policykfgo.com

China’s parliament opposes U.S. bill on Chinese tech threat

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s parliament expressed indignation and opposition on Wednesday to a U.S. bill aimed at countering a technology threat from the Asian giant, the official Xinhua news agency said. In a statement, the foreign affairs committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) said the bill displayed a Cold...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

"We need more": UN joins criticism of G7 vaccine pledge

A Group of Seven plan to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries lacks ambition, is far too slow and shows Western leaders are not yet on top of tackling the worst public health crisis in a century, campaigners said on Friday. While the head of the United...
Worldtennesseestar.com

Commentary: China’s Vaccine Propaganda Is Maligning the U.S., Bribing the World

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) approved China’s Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19, following its approval of China’s Sinopharm last month. The WHO can now distribute both vaccines through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) program, which distributes COVID-19 vaccine to the developing world. China is poised to export over one billion COVID-19 doses abroad in 2021 alone, according to Chinese state-run media outlet the Global Times.
Trafficsouthasiamonitor.org

China’s about-turn throws Bangladesh railway projects into jeopardy

Two major railway expansion projects in Bangladesh being implemented with Chinese assistance have become uncertain following disputes over feasibility study and contract prices. Bangladesh Railway officials have indicated that China’s objection to one of the projects could be linked to its tussle for one-upmanship with India and Japan. The Chinese...
Economycryptocoingossip.com

Yunnan Province in China Expected to Ban Bitcoin Mining: Report

Citing a note from BTC.top, a large cryptocurrency mining firm with operations throughout China and North America, Forkast News reports that the Chinese province of Yunnan will soon ban Bitcoin mining. Several prominent miners in China have also announced that they’ve “lost the Yunnan battleground” in a WeChat group seen...
ChinaAustralian News

Xi Focus: Chinese nation is a family: Xi

XINING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that not a single ethnic group should be left behind in the country's efforts to fully build a modern socialist China. Xi made the remarks on Tuesday afternoon while visiting a village...
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

Beijing slams U.S. bill to curtail China’s economy and military, preps anti-sanctions steps

Beijing decried a U.S. bill to curtail China’s economic and military ambitions, as Chinese lawmakers meet this week to discuss measures to counter U.S. sanctions. The Foreign Affairs Committee of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) issued a strongly worded statement Wednesday against the sprawling $250 billion bill passed by the Senate a day earlier, which supports U.S. high-tech investment and provides funding to counter the political influence of the Chinese Communist Party.