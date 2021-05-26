Cancel
35 Years Ago: Genesis’ ‘Invisible Touch’ Marks First U.S. No. 1

By Ryan Reed
Back in their '60s public school days, the founding members of Genesis fancied themselves as pop songwriters — aiming to operate in the shadows, penning hits for others to sing. They wound up achieving the success they craved, just not in the way (or after the evolution) any of them expected.

