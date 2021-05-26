Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Rybrevant approved for some non-small cell lung cancer patients

MedicalXpress
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRybrevant (amivantamab-vmjw) was approved for adults with non-small cell lung cancer with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday. The Guardant360 CDx (Guardant Health Inc.) liquid biopsy test was also approved as a companion diagnostic for use with Rybrevant. The...

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Small Cell#Interstitial Lung Disease#Lung Cancer Patients#Treatment Efficacy#Egfr#Guardant Health Inc#Chrysalis#Clinical Study#Efficacy Data#Toxicity#Skin Infections#Mutations#Drug#Symptoms#Constipation#Median Response Duration#Joint Pain#Muscle#Response Rate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Cancer101 WIXX

FDA approves Amgen drug for lung cancer with specific mutation

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved an Amgen Inc drug for non-small cell lung cancer with a specific mutation in a gene known as KRAS in patients whose disease has worsened after treatment with chemotherapy or other medicines. The drug, sotorasib, which will be sold...
CancerShareCast

AstraZeneca lung cancer drug receives EU approval

Tagrisso is used to treat patients with early-stage epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFR) non-small cell lung cancer, AstraZeneca said on Friday. In the trial, adjuvant treatment with Tagrisso reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 83% in patients with Stage II and IIIA disease. Margarita Majem of the...
CancerMedscape News

Novel Drug Approved by FDA for Some Bile Duct Cancers

A novel drug, infigratinib (Truseltiq), is now available in the United States for adults with previously treated unresectable bile duct cancer harboring a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or other rearrangement. The agent is an orally administered, ATP-competitive tyrosine kinase inhibitor of FGFR. It was granted an accelerated...
CancerU.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA Approves First Targeted Therapy for Lung Cancer Mutation Previously Considered Resistant to Drug Therapy

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Lumakras (sotorasib) as the first treatment for adult patients with non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors have a specific type of genetic mutation called KRAS G12C and who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. This is the first approved targeted therapy for tumors with any KRAS mutation, which accounts for approximately 25% of mutations in non-small cell lung cancers. KRAS G12C mutations represent about 13% of mutations in non-small cell lung cancers.
CancerPosted by
Benzinga

AstraZeneca's Tagrisso Wins European Approval In Early Lung Cancer

AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) top-selling Tagrisso drug has been approved for use in the European Union to treat patients with a type of early-stage lung cancer. The European Commission has approved the lung cancer drug as an add-on (adjuvant) treatment for adults diagnosed early enough for the tumor to be surgically removed and have a mutation of the EGFR gene.
CancerMedscape News

Stereotactic Radiotherapy for Early Stage Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Eugenia Vlaskou Badra; Michael Baumgartl; Silvia Fabiano; Aurélien Jongen; Matthias Guckenberger. Stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) allows for the non-invasive and precise delivery of ablative radiation dose. The use and availability of SBRT has increased rapidly over the past decades. SBRT has been proven to be a safe, effective and efficient treatment for early stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and is presently considered the standard of care in the treatment of medically or functionally inoperable patients. Evidence from prospective randomized trials on the optimal treatment of patients deemed medically operable remains owing, as three trials comparing SBRT to surgery in this cohort were terminated prematurely due to poor accrual. Yet, SBRT in early stage NSCLC is associated with favorable toxicity profiles and excellent rates of local control, prompting discussion in regard of the treatment of medically operable patients, where the standard of care currently remains surgical resection. Although local control in early stage NSCLC after SBRT is high, distant failure remains an issue, prompting research interest to the combination of SBRT and systemic treatment. Evolving advances in SBRT technology further facilitate the safe treatment of patients with medically or anatomically challenging situations. In this review article, we discuss international guidelines and the current standard of care, ongoing clinical challenges and future directions from the clinical and technical point of view.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Delayed Surgery Tied to Worse Outcome in Lung Cancer Patients

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - A new study confirms that delayed surgical treatment is associated with poor oncologic outcomes in patients with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). "Previously, we had a poor understanding of how delaying lung-cancer surgery may impact long-term outcomes. This became particularly relevant during the early phases of...
Cancerupenn.edu

Low on antibodies, blood cancer patients can fight off COVID-19 with T cells

Antibodies aren’t the only immune cells needed to fight off COVID-19—T cells are equally important and can step up to do the job when antibodies are depleted, suggests a new Penn Medicine study of blood cancer patients with COVID-19 published in Nature Medicine. The researchers found that blood cancer patients with COVID-19 who had higher CD8 T cells, many of whom had depleted antibodies from cancer treatments, were more than three times likelier to survive than patients with lower levels of CD8 T cells.
CancerNature.com

Elevating CDCA3 levels in non-small cell lung cancer enhances sensitivity to platinum-based chemotherapy

Platinum-based chemotherapy remains the cornerstone of treatment for most non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cases either as maintenance therapy or in combination with immunotherapy. However, resistance remains a primary issue. Our findings point to the possibility of exploiting levels of cell division cycle associated protein-3 (CDCA3) to improve response of NSCLC tumours to therapy. We demonstrate that in patients and in vitro analyses, CDCA3 levels correlate with measures of genome instability and platinum sensitivity, whereby CDCA3high tumours are sensitive to cisplatin and carboplatin. In NSCLC, CDCA3 protein levels are regulated by the ubiquitin ligase APC/C and cofactor Cdh1. Here, we identified that the degradation of CDCA3 is modulated by activity of casein kinase 2 (CK2) which promotes an interaction between CDCA3 and Cdh1. Supporting this, pharmacological inhibition of CK2 with CX-4945 disrupts CDCA3 degradation, elevating CDCA3 levels and increasing sensitivity to platinum agents. We propose that combining CK2 inhibitors with platinum-based chemotherapy could enhance platinum efficacy in CDCA3low NSCLC tumours and benefit patients.
CancerPosted by
Fox News

FDA greenlights targeted therapy for lung cancer mutation

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug for a specific mutation causing lung cancer in adults who have undergone at least one systemic treatment, such as chemotherapy. U.S. regulators approved a 960 milligram dose of Lumakras (sotorasib) to battle non-small cell lung cancer with tumors involving a...
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Newly Approved Drug Fights Lung Cancer Tied to Certain Genes

FRIDAY, June 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A newly approved lung cancer drug shows promise in improving survival in patients whose tumors carry a common and tough-to-treat genetic mutation, researchers say. Sotorasib — brand name Lumakras — was approved May 28 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a...
biospace.com

Guardant360® CDx Receives FDA Approval as First and Only Liquid Biopsy Companion Diagnostic for Amgen’s LUMAKRAS™ (sotorasib) KRASG12C Inhibitor for Use in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

The Guardant360 CDx FDA approval was based on clinical validation data from the CodeBreaK 100 trial evaluating sotorasib in patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC. Patients identified with the KRAS G12C mutation using the Guardant360 CDx demonstrated an objective response rate consistent with those identified using traditional tissue-based biomarker testing.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Nintedanib Slows Interstitial Lung Disease in Patients With RA

In a new subgroup analysis of a previously published multinational trial, the preservation of lung function with nintedanib (Ofev) was about the same in patients with interstitial lung disease related to rheumatoid arthritis (RA-ILD) as it was in patients with other etiologies, according to data presented at the annual European Congress of Rheumatology.
Cancerhealio.com

Sotorasib shows activity in non-small cell lung cancer with KRAS mutations

Sotorasib conferred durable clinical benefit among previously treated patients with KRAS p.G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer, according to results of the phase 2 CodeBreaK 100 trial presented during the virtual ASCO Annual Meeting. The findings, simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine, showed treatment with sororasib (Lumakras, Amgen),...
CancerGenomeWeb

Biodesix, Datavant Join in Lung Cancer Data Partnership

NEW YORK – Biodesix said Friday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Datavant to add real-world evidence to its store of lung cancer data and make the anonymized information available to academic and biopharmaceutical researchers. Boulder, Colorado-based Biodesix plans to anonymize the lung cancer portion of its...
CancerBirmingham Star

Delaying lung cancer surgery linked to recurrence risk

Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): A study by researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis found that delaying lung cancer surgery for more than 12 weeks from the date of diagnosis with a CT scan is associated with a higher risk of recurrence and death. The...
New York City, NYPosted by
Tu Salud

First KRAS-Blocking Drug Approved for Advanced Lung Cancer

On May 28, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval of the KRAS inhibitor Lumakras (sotorasib), an eagerly awaited targeted therapy that works against non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a common genetic mutation. “KRAS mutations have long been considered resistant to drug therapy, representing a true unmet...