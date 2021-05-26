Cancel
Religion

Finding Hope in the Headlines

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article“From the fig tree learn its lesson: as soon as its branch becomes tender and puts out its leaves, you know that summer is near.”. Is your relationship with Jesus as you wish it would be if He came right now? “There is not a second to waste,” says Tricia Kelly, while talking with Mike Golay from Behold Israel.

Jesus
#True Believers#God#Philippians#Headlines#Hope#Wish#Bible Prophecy#End Times Prophecy#The Bible#Eyes#Behold Israel#Leaves#Current Events
Religionthechristianbeat.org

After Grace Finds Hope In The “Unseen” Following Tragic Loss

In the wake of a faith-testing year of loss and grief, Arkansas-based acoustic/pop duo After Grace emerges with a long-awaited new single, “Unseen.” A poignant anthem embracing God’s unwavering promises despite painful circumstances, the song has been serviced to Christian radio formats and is now available on streaming platforms. Penned...
Religiongodtube.com

Bible Verses about Life: Living by Faith in Jesus Christ

Browse many of the best Bible verses about life in this collection of scripture quotes. Read Bible verses about how to live righteously, with a fear of God and love for neighbor. Also, read scriptures about the eternal life Jesus came to give those who believe in Him. Find Bible verses on living by faith and leaning on God for all understanding.
Religionstjosephricelake.org

Fr Ed Homily 6-9-21: A Qualified Teacher

In our cluster of churches, we are blessed to have so many people who are knowledgeable about our faith. We have people studying the Bible, the Catechism. Others are watching programs on Formed.org. And still others are doing independent studies. There is a thirst to know more about God the Father, Jesus the Son, and the Holy Spirit and other parts of our faith. The best way to learn anything is to be a teacher. You must know the material well enough to be able to present to others so they can understand. Which means being able to answer questions and able to admit you may not know all the answers but will search out those answers.
Religiontheiowastandard.com

Confronting Eschatological Gnosticism

***The Iowa Standard is an independent media voice. We rely on grassroots financial supporters to exist. If you appreciate what we do, please consider a one-time sign of support or becoming a monthly supporter (even just $5/month would go a long way in sustaining us!) We also offer advertising options for advocacy groups, events and businesses! If you’ve ever used the phrase “Fake News Media” — this is YOUR chance to do something about it! You can also support us on PayPal at newsdesk@theiowastandard.com or Venmo at Iowa-Standard-2018 or through the mail at: PO Box 112 Sioux Center, IA 51250 Thank you so much for your support and please invite your friends and family to like us on Facebook, sign up for our email newsletter and visit our website!***
Religiondublincitizen.com

Matthew 10 1-15 NIV

10 1 Jesus called his twelve disciples to him and gave them authority to drive out impure spirits and to heal every disease and sickness. 2 These are the names of the twelve apostles: first, Simon (who is called Peter) and his brother Andrew; James son of Zebedee, and his brother John; 3 Philip and Bartholomew; Thomas and Matthew the tax collector; James son of Alphaeus, and Thaddaeus; 4 Simon the Zealot and Judas Iscariot, who betrayed him.
Religiongreekcitytimes.com

The Holy Feast of the Ascension of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ

Today is the Feast of the Ascension of our Lord God and Savior Jesus Christ, which is celebrated each year on the fortieth day after the Great and Holy Feast of Pascha (Easter). Since the date of Pascha changes each year, the date of the Feast of the Ascension changes. The Feast is always celebrated on a Thursday.
Religiondailyaudiobible.com

Prayer For A Friend

Name is Dale Parson Jr… And they wrote this today. “Pray For Me. I’m Struggling Today” If you could keep him in you all prayers. Thank you Brothers and Sisters. Praying May deliverance be a part of his life in Jesus name amen. June 9, 2021 at 9:55 pm. Dear...
Religionolneyenterprise.com

DEVOTIONAL

“The name of the LORD is a strong tower; The righteous runs into it and is safe.” Proverbs 18:10 NASBS. Dear Christian, sin is something that we must contend with all of the days we live here in this life. From the very time of conception until now, sin has been raging in the very depth of our souls. It is woven into the fabric of human nature and was pulsating in the heart of man when he drove the iron through the hands and feet of The Lord Jesus Christ as the crowd was crying, “Crucify, crucify Him!” Christian, if so, even now, apart from the restraints of the Holy Spirit we would say, “I will ascend to heaven; I will raise my throne above the stars of God, I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will make myself like the Most High.” Oh valiant warrior, you who cry out, “ Save me, Oh Lord, a sinner.” Yes, you, sin is waging war against your obedience and seeks to overthrow your love for Christ. Its desire is to pull Him off the throne of your own heart and to make you a miserable wretch. But thanks be to God, being rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loves us, will not let us go, nor will He forsake us. For His love is an everlasting love and those who He has saved he will not lose one, just as it is written, “For this is the will of My Father, that everyone who beholds the Son and believes in Him will have eternal life, and I Myself will raise him up on the last day.” Hold fast to your confession of faith without wavering, putting aside all filthiness and all that remains of wickedness. In humility, receive the word of God that He implanted within your heart which is able to save your souls. Remember, in the midst of temptations, the name of the LORD is a strong tower, for He has endured the same temptations as you and conquered them. He enables you to resist them through His Spirit who dwells in you. So trust in the Lord with all of your heart and do not lean on your own understanding. In all of your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your pathway straight. Run to Him, and there you will find safety.
ReligionIndependent Tribune

ASK PASTOR ADRIENNE: Dreamcatchers: harmless icons or the Devil’s décor?

Question: Dear Pastor, is it wrong for a Christian to own a dreamcatcher?. A: Before I answer that, it’s important to explain the object for those folks who may not know what it is. An authentic dreamcatcher is a hoop of willow-wood strung with fiber, string or leather to form a web in the hoop’s center. Trailing down from the outside of the hoop are strips of the same woven materials dotted with beads, feathers and organic objects. Traditionally, it was hung in the bedroom or over the beds and cradles of children and infants. The dreamcatcher was designed to perform what it is called: catch dreams or spirits inside the web … supposedly evil ones … to prevent them from visiting the sleeper. Its purpose was to ward off evil and protect those who owned it. The item is one of many that have entered our American culture from our native, Indian communities.
Books & LiteratureBaptist Standard

Review: The Women of the Bible Speak

The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today. In her New York Times bestseller, The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today, media personality Shannon Bream retells the stories of 16 women and then adds six others who met Jesus face-to-face. Some regularly appear in sermons and Sunday school lessons, while others rarely receive mention. The Miss America finalist and Liberty University and law school graduate dedicates the volume to her grandmothers and not surprisingly opens and closes with Proverbs 31:25—“She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come.”
ReligionNewsday

God Squad: Psalm 133

Another short Psalm for the Lutheran Church Bible Study Group — Psalm 133:. 1 A song of ascents. Of David. How good and how pleasant it is that brothers dwell together. (Hebrew: henai ma tov u'ma'naim shevet achim gam yachad). 2 It is like fine oil on the head running...
Religionam630theword.com

Seek to Love Others for Jesus

Let them ever sing for joy. that those who love your name may rejoice in you. you surround them with your favor as with a shield”. Others will know we follow Jesus by the way our lives reflect these truths. The people God has purposefully placed in our lives need to hear, learn, and be reminded of God’s love. In every situation and relationship we have the opportunity to love people for Jesus. In our daily lives, we are inundated with social media posts, text messages, and rude comments directed right at us. We have a choice, in every instance, to respond in love. Instead of becoming defensive and offended, we can choose to see God’s plan in those moments, and love them for Jesus.
Religionalvareviewcourier.com

Let's read the Bible

We will finish the book of Job, chapters 32-42, and also read Ecclesiastes and the Song of Solomon this week. These are all considered to be books of poetry. The story of Job is of a righteous man being tested by Satan and remaining faithful to God in spite of his friends. Then God reminds Job who He is. “Where were you when I made the world?” To be pleasing to God we must remember this lesson; God is in charge and we are merely human.
Religionmitchhorton.com

Are You Willing To Be Persecuted Because You Are A Christian?

I now rejoice in my sufferings for you, and fill up in my flesh what is lacking in the afflictions of Christ, for the sake of His body, which is the church. (Colossians 1:24). God blesses those who are persecuted for doing right, for the Kingdom of Heaven is theirs.
Religionmichiganumc.org

Bishop’s Message

“We continue to traverse a new land and live in a strange time,”. to the 2021 Virtual Michigan Annual Conference. He added, “In the grace of Jesus Christ. and the power of God’s Spirit, may we learn once again how to sing the Lord’s song.”. BISHOP DAVID BARD. Michigan Area.
Religionchurchleaders.com

5 Marks of a Great Christian Leadership

Over the years I have had the privilege of knowing, working with and serving under some great Christian leadership. Christian leadership is not always the flashiest; but those I knew all carried a certain gravitas that everyone could sense. It was this unmistakable aura that drew me in and made...
ReligionGuard Online

Pure Religion

It has always amazed me that the word “religion” is only used one time in Scripture in a positive light. The Apostle James tells us in James 1:26, “If any man (person) among you seem to be religious, and bridleth not his tongue, but deceiveth his own heart, this man’s religion is vain.”
ReligionTimes and Democrat

FRIDAY SERMON: What is God's desire for mankind

The first thing for one to do is to study the Bible and become settled as to what God promises for all men today. Since He has made promises that cover every specific human need then it can be relied upon without further questioning that it is the will of God to give each person that which He has promised.
Religionpodpoint.com

Truth Tidbits - Ep 161 - The Promised One of God

Today, we continue into the introduction of the book of Romans in the Bible and understand deep truths of the true Gospel of Jesus Christ, explaining in details what that means, especially in light of the Hebrew Scriptures (Old Testament) and the promises they hold. www.covenanttruthministries.com.
Norman, OKNorman Transcript

Christian Scientists: God’s grace enables progress and joy

Christian Scientists gathered at an online annual meeting, including from Norman and 11 congregations throughout Oklahoma, to acknowledge the ways in which God’s love and mercy have opened paths of progress and joy in individual lives and collective church experience. The meeting was livestreamed to members around the globe June...