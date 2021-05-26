Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

50 Years Ago: ‘Escape From the Planet of the Apes’ Explores New World

By Michael Gallucci
Posted by 
KOOL 101.7
KOOL 101.7
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the end of 1970's Beneath the Planet of the Apes, the first sequel in the original five-movie series, friendly chimpanzees Cornelius and Zira somehow managed to avoid the nuclear bomb that wiped out the rest of the cast. So, here they were, a year later in Escape From the Planet of the Apes, on Earth in the year 1973 – thanks to a convoluted time-warp explanation that makes much more sense plot-wise if you don't think too hard about it.

kool1017.com
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Hunter
Person
Sal Mineo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Movie Theaters#Story Time#Cornelius Zira And Milo#50s Movies#Comic Books#Contemporary Times#Satirical Cues#Big Screen Relaunches#Screenwriter Paul Dehn#Feature#Humor#Father#Tv Direction#Fresh Faces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Back to 2001: Ten Essential Movies from Twenty Years Ago

Tom Jolliffe ventures back 20 years to 2001 and offers up 10 essential films from that year…. It’s a little bit frightening but 20 years ago we had become well ensconced in the 21st century. The first apocalypse had been averted and we were slowly ambling toward 2012 hoping the Mayans were wrong (spoiler alert, we’re still here). 20 years ago I was starting college. I’d already been well worn into the working life by that point too. Cinema was, as it always had been (and still is) a welcome escape from 9-5’s, studies and all else. The year itself in film is a mixed bag. If you look back at the general output it’s a year that both marked a distinctly bleh output that was in keeping with the end of last century and the early parts of this one as far as studio cinema. Yet, 2001 certainly had a number of standout films, some of which would break ground and some which still adorn collections of cult enthusiasts.
TV Series/Film

‘Invasion’ Trailer: New Apple TV+ Series Explores an Alien Invasion From Around the World

What would you do if aliens threatened to land on Earth? It’s one of the most frequently-posed questions across all of science fiction, and the upcoming Apple TV+ series Invasion is poised to ask it one more time. Simon Kinberg, the producer behind many of the X-Men movies and Star Wars Rebels, is teaming up with David Weil, the showrunner of Amazon’s Hunters and Solos, for a ten-episode streaming show with a sprawling cast that “will make you question what you would do under extraterrestrial threat.” Check out the first trailer below.
Moviessparklyprettybriiiight.com

Happiness is belonging: New trailer and poster for Swedish animation gem Ape Star

Jonna is a feisty young orphan who wants to be adopted more than anything. But when her potential new mom drives up to the orphanage, she gets a big shock when the door opens and a gorilla steps out! The ape and girl quickly overcome their physical differences. But will their newfound love survive the scheming of a local bully who’s out to separate the two? Ape Star, also known as Apstjärnan in Swedish or The Ape Star, is made by Swedish-Korean animation producer / filmmaker Linda Hambäck, director of the films The World of Dolores & Gunellen and Gordon & Paddy previously, and a producer on many short films. The screenplay is written by Janne Vierth, adapted from Frida Nilsson’s book of the same name. (synopsis courtesy First Showing)
MoviesPosted by
KOOL 101.7

‘Master and Commander’ Is Finally Getting Another Movie

No list of great films that deserved sequels and never got them is complete without Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, Peter Weir’s naval war drama starring Russell Crowe and Paul Bettany. The film was based on the book series by author Patrick O’Brian on the adventures of Captain Jack Aubrey (Crowe) and Stephen Maturin (Bettany), his ship’s doctor, and as such it should have been tailor-made for many more Master and Commander films. Instead, despite decent box-office receipts and two Academy Awards, a follow-up movie never materialized.
MoviesPosted by
KOOL 101.7

12 Movies That Changed Drastically After Their Test Screenings

Before a movie is released, it will often be shown to a test audience — or several test audiences — so producers can gain insight into how the public will react to the story, the characters, and the comedy. A preview screening does two things: Reveal what is working, and expose what isn’t. Believe it or not, a negative test screening has the power to alter the final form of a film — as is the case in all 12 of the pictures below.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Next Year, Planet of Lana Is Set to Take You to Another World

Revealed at Summer Game Fest, Planet of Lana will challenge you to rescue your sister from a pretty but perilous alien planet. “Into every life, horrifying alien entities must fall.” Okay, that’s not exactly what The Ink Spots said, but Lana and her animal companion Mui’s lives are turned upside down when some otherworldly visitors arrive. Lana’s sister is kidnapped and she has to rescue her from an entirely alien planet. What could go wrong?
WildlifePosted by
InsideHook

Something Killed Off Most of the Planet’s Sharks 19 Million Years Ago

19 million years ago, the planet was in the midst of the Miocene epoch, a period in which numerous ancestors of today’s flora and fauna abounded across the earth. The Miocene is when humanity’s ancestors began to evolve as a distinct branch from chimpanzees; they’re also when a host of geological events helped to transform the world. And sometime in the midst of all of this, an event or phenomenon devastated the world’s shark population.
MoviesPolygon

Infinite proves Mark Wahlberg needs to get the hell out of sci-fi

It might be unfair to make blanket statements about an actor, their level of talent, their particular charisma, or the added value they bring to a project. But sometimes a movie is such a mess, and the star at its center so miscast, that broad generalizations must be made. So here goes. Mark Wahlberg should never be in a science fiction movie ever again. While the Paramount Plus exclusive streaming movie Infinite isn’t entirely his bad — the direction, script, and overall absence of creative vision also range from nonsensical to embarrassing — it suffers profoundly from his bland, phoned-in, looking-for-the-craft-table performance.
MoviesPosted by
KOOL 101.7

‘The Flash’ Director Gives First Tease of Michael Keaton’s New Batman Costume

Good luck not getting goosebumps looking at the picture below. It’s from Andy Muschietti, director of the upcoming movie version of The Flash. And it offers us our first glimpse of the new (and technically also old) Bat-costume that will be worn by Michael Keaton in the film. The shot posted by Muschietti on Instagram shows that iconic Bat-logo from the Tim Burton Batman movies, flecked with drips of blood. It doesn’t contain a caption so you’ll have to provide your own.
MoviesPosted by
KOOL 101.7

The Farrellys Are Working On a ‘Kingpin 2’

I can see the title now: Kingpin I I, where the two Is are bowling pins and it looks like a 7-10 split. Seemingly out of nowhere, work has apparently begun on a sequel to Kingpin, the 1996 comedy that helped launch the Farrelly brothers’ careers as two of Hollywood’s biggest comedy directors of the ’90s. The film starred Woody Harrelson as a disgraced champion bowler who lost his hand and his career many years earlier; it became the first film Peter and Bobby directed together. While it didn’t break box office records — it only grossed about $32 million against a $25 million budget — it got surprisingly strong reviews, and helped solidify their budding careers after the success of Dumb and Dumber (which they co-wrote but only Peter directed). There’s Something About Mary came next, and the Farrellys were officially made.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Venom Concept Art Reveals Creepy Alternate Look For Tom Hardy’s Character

It’s no secret that Venom’s theatrical debut in 2007’s Spider-Man 3 wasn’t received well, but luckily, the character not a shot at cinematic glory 11 years later. The Venom movie placed Tom Hardy’s version of Eddie Brock and his symbiote partner squarely in the spotlight, and this time around, Venom was more imposing and frightening. But Venom could have looked much creepier in his solo feature, as evidenced by some concept artwork that’s emerged.
MoviesPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Ewan McGregor Says Acting Opposite Stormtroopers on ‘Obi-Wan’ Turned Him Back Into a Kid

Ewan McGregor has made three Star Wars movies — but until now, he’d never shot a scene with a Stormtrooper. That shocking fact was revealed in a new interview McGregor did with Pedro Pascal, the star of The Mandalorian, about the differences between making Star Wars in 2021 versus in the late ’90s and early 2000s when McGregor appeared in the Prequel Trilogy. Surprisingly, the effects are more practical now than they were in most of the prequels, when George Lucas became enamored with digital technology and shot almost all of Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith on blue and green screens.
Moviestasteofcinema.com

10 Great Horror Movies Favored By Robert Eggers

Anchored by one of the most hypnotizing performances ever by Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance, this Stephen King adaptation puts us in the shoes of a stranded family isolated within the confines of the colossal Overlook Hotel up in the Colorado Rocky Mountains. Nothing new can be said about the masterful atmosphere, the maddening anxiety and the overwhelming sense of dread that permeates the whole film. There is a reason why it has stood the test of time and has become the ultimate blueprint for cabin-fever horror, despite being originally panned upon release by critics and audiences alike.