Dolphins D-line: The Next Steps for Davis, Wilkins

As the Miami Dolphins continue to try to upgrade their roster, it remains apparent that the two foundational pieces on the defensive line are recent high draft picks Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis.

Each player is coming off a solid 2020 season, with Davis playing well enough to earn All-Rookie honors from the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA). Wilkins, for his part, has some brilliant moments, including the first half of the opener at New England and his momentum-changing interception against the Los Angeles Rams in Tua Tagovailoa's first NFL start at quarterback.

But the potential is there for each player to be even better in 2021 and beyond.

As the more experienced of the two, Wilkins, the 13th overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft, should be a bit further ahead than Davis and who knows what his 2020 season would have looked like if not for a stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 list that cost him two games.

“I think he can definitely do a lot more," defensive line coach Austin Clark said. "I think he did do a good job throughout the season of getting better and better. He had the COVID thing and whatever and missed some games. I do think that hurt him because he was starting to come on right then. But I’m really fired up about him. Obviously going into Year 3, I think his best ball is ahead of him. I couldn’t be more excited for him this year.”

Davis, selected with the fifth of the Dolphins' five picks in the first two rounds of the 2020 draft, really came on after starting defensive tackle Davon Godchaux went on injured reserve and the team's run defense was at his best with him in the lineup.

Davis finished the season with 40 tackles, the most of any rookie interior defensive lineman in the NFL.

But, as with Wilkins, Clark says there's more to come from Davis.

“I would say first and foremost, starting faster is I think something that as a group — not just Raekwon specifically — but getting off to a hot start," Clark said. "I think he did a good job of developing throughout the year in terms of his run defense and being able to win one-on-ones consistently and hold the point on doubles. I think the major focus for him is finishing plays. I think he specifically probably feels like he left some more out there. Just taking the next step like any other guy this year, taking the next step in his second year. I’m looking forward to him. I’m really looking forward to everything he brings to the table. I love him.”

The Dolphins have other key pieces on the defensive line, most notably newcomer Adam Butler, Emmanuel Ogbah, Zach Sieler and returning veteran John Jenkins, but Wilkins and Davis as the two guys in the group who were high Dolphins draft picks.

There was a reason for that.