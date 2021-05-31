WHBC Memorial Day Programming

To be here today, to be with you, to meet as a community is a joyful moment. The duration of the COVID-19 Pandemic has been often described as a year of years, a time like no other. Over the past 14 months, as a Country and Community, we have been contending with social isolation, prevention of the spread of the virus, and the sad loss of loved ones. During this time, and considering the many hardships we have faced, I often thought about our country during times of war and to recognize what it means to sacrifice at home or on foreign soil. Maybe this year gives us some insight, a glimpse of what a country or what a world must do when confronted by a menace or threat. In this case our Army, our protectors, have been Doctors, Nurses, and our Medical Community on the front lines – for their service we are eternally grateful. Especially now as we unwind from this difficult and historic period.