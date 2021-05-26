Police ID people killed in East Hartford accident

EAST HARTFORD — Police have identified two people killed when they were struck by separate vehicles Monday night after getting out of their car on Roberts Street. Bianka Romero, 21, of Windsor, and Marc Plaza, 21, of East Hartford, were found unresponsive in the area between Forbes Street and Olde Roberts Street after 9 p.m. Monday, Lt. Joshua Litwin said. Both were transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.