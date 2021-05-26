Crescent takes two: Tigers win District title with pair of wins at Landrum
LANDRUM-- Crescent baseball coach Blair Carson has been telling his team all year that all they need is a chance. Tuesday night, the Tigers made the most of one. Crescent won the AA District I baseball title, defeating previously unbeaten and top-ranked Landrum in 12-6 and 1-0 in back-to-back games. The Tigers will move on to the AA Upper State championship series, where they'll travel to either Legion Collegiate Academy or Gray Collegiate Academy on Friday. That game is suspended due to weather, with Legion Collegiate leading 3-2 in the second inning, and will resume on Wednesday.www.goupstate.com