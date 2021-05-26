Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Landrum, SC

Crescent takes two: Tigers win District title with pair of wins at Landrum

Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANDRUM-- Crescent baseball coach Blair Carson has been telling his team all year that all they need is a chance. Tuesday night, the Tigers made the most of one. Crescent won the AA District I baseball title, defeating previously unbeaten and top-ranked Landrum in 12-6 and 1-0 in back-to-back games. The Tigers will move on to the AA Upper State championship series, where they'll travel to either Legion Collegiate Academy or Gray Collegiate Academy on Friday. That game is suspended due to weather, with Legion Collegiate leading 3-2 in the second inning, and will resume on Wednesday.

www.goupstate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Landrum, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ball Games#Night Games#Cardinals#Baseball Coach#Scoring Position#Tigers#Legion Collegiate Academy#Gray Collegiate Academy#Aa Upper State#Baseball Title#Back To Back Games#Coaching#Offensive Fireworks#Multiple Innings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

South Carolina football: toughest games on the 2021 schedule

South Carolina football begins its season on Sept 4th. The South Carolina football team is gearing up for its inaugural season under head coach Shane Beamer, looking to erase the memories of last year’s two-win campaign. The Gamecocks will have their hands full with a schedule that ranks among the toughest in the nation, but the path to improvement is in sight. The success of this year’s season will largely be based on the Gamecocks’ bowl status come December. A six-win campaign and trip to the postseason would be considered a success seeing that the program is just 6-16 since 2019.