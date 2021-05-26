Cancel
Movies

Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions Trailer Released

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next installment in Sony's latest horror franchise is arriving this summer. Following the success of the surprise 2019 hit Escape Room, Sony Pictures Entertainment quickly ordered a sequel, with the two surviving characters from the first movie set to return. Enter Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, which is exactly what it sounds like. In this new film, a group of people who have already survived the games in the past will be thrown into an even bigger set of puzzles, and they have to work together to make it out alive.

comicbook.com
Taylor Russell
Holland Roden
Warner Bros. and HBO Max have released the official trailer for No Sudden Move, the upcoming heist movie from Bill and Ted and Men in Black writer Ed Solomon with Ocean's Eleven and The Limey filmmaker Steven Soderbergh. The movie centers on a group of criminals for hire who find themselves set up to take the fall for something, and tracking down the people who hired them to find out why. It stars Don Cheadle (Avengers: Endgame), Benicio del Toro (Guardians of the Galaxy), David Harbour (Hellboy), Ray Liotta (Sin City: A Dame to Kill For), Jon Hamm (Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.), Brendan Fraser (Doom Patrol), Kieran Culkin (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) and Amy Seimetz (Sweet Tooth).