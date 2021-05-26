Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions Trailer Released

"These murders… seem personal." Lionsgate has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Room 9, the latest feature from actor / filmmaker Thomas Walton. This is getting a direct-to-DVD release which is pretty much already an indication of the quality, with a derivative plot that sounds similar to so many other mystery thrillers. Life altering sins of the past revisit modern day lost souls in a small town… 40 years later. A mysterious woman arrives to investigate the site of a murder and suffers bizarre flashbacks related to the inn's slayings. Is she connected to the killings… or the next victim? The film stars Michael Berryman, Scout Taylor-Compton, Brian Anthony Wilson, Kane Hodder, Michael Emery, and Adam Ratcliffe. This looks like extra schlocky shock horror, which might be fun for some folks out there.