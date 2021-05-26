Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions Trailer Released
The next installment in Sony's latest horror franchise is arriving this summer. Following the success of the surprise 2019 hit Escape Room, Sony Pictures Entertainment quickly ordered a sequel, with the two surviving characters from the first movie set to return. Enter Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, which is exactly what it sounds like. In this new film, a group of people who have already survived the games in the past will be thrown into an even bigger set of puzzles, and they have to work together to make it out alive.comicbook.com