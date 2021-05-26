The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

The Red Bull platform wins and convinces Baku gives a good outcome in terms of points for Sergio Perez, the constructors' championship and the Alpha Tauri thanks to Gasly. Mercedes has equipped the steering wheel with the “Magic” button which activates a mapping to adjust a series of parameters, including those relating to brake temperature, in the safety car restarts or in the formation lap. Sebastian Vettel gave Aston Martin its first podium in history building up a perfect race started from P11 but supported by a car apparently able to come out from the profound crisis of the beginning of the season. A surprising Ferrari. The second consecutive pole position demonstrates that the performance has been achieved by an almost incredible development work. If the qualifying is ok, the loss of performance during the race is still evident but with these results the third position in the constructors championship is still a realistic target. Well, the tricky racetrack of Baku gave us a nice gift. Among bloopers and dramatic turns of events we could enjoy a fresh and different podium, without the same faces that had turned F1 into something arguably repetitive and predictable.