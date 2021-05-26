Cancel
Cozy Chic! Heather Rae Young Shoots Season 4 Of 'Selling Sunset' In Lovers + Friends Sweater Dress — Get The Look

By Ashley Joy Parker
Posted by 
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IDmoe_0aBzQVl000
Source: MEGA

Back to work! Heather Rae Young was spotted filming the fourth season of her hit Netflix series Selling Sunset on Friday, May 21, in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NFFze_0aBzQVl000
Source: MEGA

Joined by co-stars Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith and Mary Fitzgerald, the soon-to-be Mrs. Tarek El Moussa shot scenes while wearing a chic camel-colored mini-dress by Lovers + Friends featuring a turtleneck top and ruched skirt. The brand's Kiana Sweater Dress is currently on sale for $93 on revolve.com.

The blonde beauty, 33, who wore her hair back in a low bun, accessorized with coordinating nude pumps, blinged-out hoops and a Louis Vuitton bag. She also carried Bandolier's classic black leather phone case with gold pyramid studded strap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jurl_0aBzQVl000
Source: MEGA

Want to get the look? Recreate her outfit with similar styles below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aP9UD_0aBzQVl000

Caracilia's Turtleneck Long Sleeve Knit Sweater Mini Dress retails for $32.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3PMu_0aBzQVl000

Dream Paris' Nude Pumps retail for $49.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8PI5_0aBzQVl000

MICHAEL Michael Kors' Camille Small Logo and Leather Satchel - Brown retails for $258.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099Kwt_0aBzQVl000

Orazio'd RAZIO Cubic Zirconia Inlaid Hoops retail for $13.99.

