Cozy Chic! Heather Rae Young Shoots Season 4 Of 'Selling Sunset' In Lovers + Friends Sweater Dress — Get The Look

Back to work! Heather Rae Young was spotted filming the fourth season of her hit Netflix series Selling Sunset on Friday, May 21, in Los Angeles.

Joined by co-stars Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith and Mary Fitzgerald, the soon-to-be Mrs. Tarek El Moussa shot scenes while wearing a chic camel-colored mini-dress by Lovers + Friends featuring a turtleneck top and ruched skirt. The brand's Kiana Sweater Dress is currently on sale for $93 on revolve.com.

The blonde beauty, 33, who wore her hair back in a low bun, accessorized with coordinating nude pumps, blinged-out hoops and a Louis Vuitton bag. She also carried Bandolier's classic black leather phone case with gold pyramid studded strap.

Want to get the look? Recreate her outfit with similar styles below.

Caracilia's Turtleneck Long Sleeve Knit Sweater Mini Dress retails for $32.99

Dream Paris' Nude Pumps retail for $49.99.

MICHAEL Michael Kors' Camille Small Logo and Leather Satchel - Brown retails for $258.

Orazio'd RAZIO Cubic Zirconia Inlaid Hoops retail for $13.99.