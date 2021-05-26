Cancel
Coventry, CT

Council relaxes in-person public speaking at meetings

By Michelle France / Journal Inquirer
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KNRk1_0aBzQUsH00
Michelle France / Journal Inquirer

COVENTRY — The Town Council is relaxing it’s COVID-19 restrictions by allowing residents to speak in person during the public participation section of their meetings, starting on Monday, June 7.

The council unanimously approved the measure at their last meeting earlier this month.

Town Council meetings will remain hybrid, with some participating virtually via computers, however those who wish to speak in person will be able to.

Residents who show up in person will need to abide by guidelines put in place at Town Hall in response to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcement this month that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or practice social distancing indoors.

Guidelines have been posted around Town Hall that read: “masks are not required, but still welcome per CDC guidelines. Fully vaccinated persons only. This includes a full two-week post shot waiting period. All others must wear masks,” before thanking them for their cooperation.

To ensure everyone’s safety, officials suggested adding additional tables and chairs in the council meeting room to spread people out, and create a sign up sheet prior to the meeting to make sure the space is not too crowded.

Residents who prefer to submit their comments by email can continue to do so by sending their letter by noon the Wednesday before the meeting. Letters will then get added to the agenda and posted online. Letters submitted after that deadline will be added to the following meeting agenda.

“You’re not losing your right to express your opinion, but if you want to do it in person you have to show up,” Town Manager John Elsesser said.

