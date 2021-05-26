Two teens killed in shootings that occurred 30 minutes apart in Philadelphia

(Mark Makela/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(PHILADELPHIA) Two teens were shot and killed last night in shootings that occurred 30 minutes apart while another was injured, according to FOX 29.

An 18-year-old boy was shot multiple times on the 3900 block of Poplar Street around 7:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Around 8 p.m. a 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times on the 2500 block of North Sydenham Street. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made in either shooting, and no weapons were recovered either.

A 17-year-old was shot in the legs near 6th and West Butler Streets around midnight. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and is expected to recover.