Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Two teens killed in shootings that occurred 30 minutes apart in Philadelphia

Posted by 
Philly Report
Philly Report
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=153WSd_0aBzQNwQ00
(Mark Makela/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(PHILADELPHIA) Two teens were shot and killed last night in shootings that occurred 30 minutes apart while another was injured, according to FOX 29.

An 18-year-old boy was shot multiple times on the 3900 block of Poplar Street around 7:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Around 8 p.m. a 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times on the 2500 block of North Sydenham Street. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made in either shooting, and no weapons were recovered either.

A 17-year-old was shot in the legs near 6th and West Butler Streets around midnight. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and is expected to recover.

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
Philly Report

Philly Report

Philadelphia, PA
3K+
Followers
593
Post
958K+
Views
ABOUT

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teenagers#Fox 29#Shootings#Teens#Arrests#Poplar Street#Mark Makela Getty Images#North Sydenham Street#Weapons#Sydenham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Two dead, five injured overnight in Philadelphia shootings

(Mark Makela/Getty Images) (PHILADELPHIA) Two people were killed and five were injured overnight in Philadelphia, according to FOX 29. The shooting began around 10 p.m. on Wednesday when a 29-year-old man was shot in the head, chest and legs on the 4500 block of Poplar Street. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital after police responded to the scene. He later died from his injuries.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Police investigating after suspect blows up ATM in Logan

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PHILADELPHIA) Philadelphia police are investigating after another ATM was destroyed using explosives this week in Logan, according to ABC 6. In December, thieves used an explosive device to blow up a Wells Fargo ATM. Thursday night it occurred again, as an ATM exploded inside of a Lukoil gas station on the 4400 block of N. Broad Street.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Four firefighters, one civilian injured after firetruck crashes through North Philly building

(PHILADELPHIA) Four firefighters and one civilian were injured in North Philadelphia on Thursday when a firetruck careened into the side of a building, according to CBS 3. The crash took place at 7th Street and Girard Avenue around 4 p.m. The firetruck was lit up with lights and sirens en route to a call. The accident involved one other vehicle and caused the truck to smash almost completely through a commercial space below an apartment building.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Man shot and killed at shop in North Philadelphia

(Mark Makela/Getty Images) (PHILADELPHIA) A man was shot and killed in a store in North Philadelphia on Monday, according to FOX 29. The shooting occurred in a store on the 2800 block of North 25th Street around 1 p.m. A man was shot once in the head and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.