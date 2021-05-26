Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Nintendo heir reveals plans for ‘mind-blowing’ family office

By Independent TV
The Independent
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily offices come in all shapes and sizes and typically don’t disclose what they’re up to. Then there’s the one that manages the wealth of the family behind Nintendo Co. A loud, upbeat ditty plays as people enter its website, which is themed like a 1980s arcade game. Blocky retro-graphics...

www.independent.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Offices#Sega#Franchises#Wealth#Nintendo Co#The Yamauchi No#Switch#Sega#Hakuhodo Inc#Bloomberg#Linkedin#Deutsche Bank Ag#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#The Washington Post#Descendant#Blocky Retro Graphics#Billionaires#Tokyo#Objects#Twitter Users
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
SONY
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Nintendo
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

LEARN TO MAKE GAMES FROM THE MINDS AT NINTENDO WITH GAME BUILDER GARAGE OUT NOW ON NINTENDO SWITCH

Have you ever dreamed of creating your own video game? That dream can become a reality with Game Builder Garage, launching exclusively for Nintendo Switch* today. With this new game launching in Australia and New Zealand, kids and parents – and everyone in between! – can have fun learning to create and share** their own video games. By connecting colourful creatures called Nodon, anyone can enjoy learning how to create their own game through fun, guided lessons that cover the basics of visual game programming. And best of all, no prior experience is necessary! To get an idea of what Nodon look like and how they work in the game, as well as getting a taste of the types of games players can create, check out the Game Builder Garage – Overview Trailer (Nintendo Switch) trailer.
Video GamesBusiness Insider

E3 2021: 12 Stocks To Watch For The Year's Biggest Video Game Event

The E3 Expo is one of the largest video game conference held every year. This year's event will be held virtually and viewers can tune in for free to get presentations from some of the largest gaming companies and also get gameplay demo videos. The event is titled "Online. Interactive....
Video GamesSeattle Times

Microsoft and Nintendo ready game announcements for subdued virtual E3

For gamers, the annual E3 video game showcase in Los Angeles is usually like Christmas in summertime. While this year’s digital-only festivities will be far more muted, the industry is readying a raft of new releases aimed at building on a pandemic-fueled boom. Ubisoft Entertainment plans to showcase a new...
Video Gamespunchjump.com

Outriders PS5 No. 15 PSN download

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Outriders for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation ranked as a top download title in Apr. at the PlayStation Network in the U.S. and Europe. In May 2021, Outriders ranked as the No. 15 PS5 PSN download. Outriders is a third-person RPG shooter that includes co-op for up...
Video Gamesmmbudget.com

Super Nintendo World is open at Universal Studios Japan!

After a lengthy delay thanks to the pandemic, the new Universal Studios Japan area called Super Nintendo World is open for business. And if you’re a gamer or just a fan of Mario, this might be the spot you absolutely have to travel to once travel is possible, again. Laying...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Nintendo planning museum gallery at Uji Ogura Plant

The Nintendo Uji Ogura Plant and the surrounding land will serve as a new museum for Nintendo products launched throughout its history. Nintendo has been talking about the possibility of constructing a gallery in the Uji Ogura Plant to share their product development history and philosophy with the public. The Japanese company has a long history in the video game industry, having produced record-breaking products that have not only made a name for themselves in the industry but have also won many hearts over the decades.
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

E3 2021 Nintendo Direct plans confirmed

E3 2021 is getting closer and closer, with only a week and a half left before the onslaught of epic game announcements begins. To bolster hype, Nintendo has revealed a few details about its upcoming Nintendo Direct presentation. The Nintendo Direct will begin June 15 at 9 a.m. PT or...
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Japan: Nintendo Switch family sells 71K this week

The latest Japanese video game and software charts are now in from Japan thanks to the team at Famitsu. This week sees only one new release break into the top ten and that’s the entertaining Biomutant which enters at No.2 on PlayStation 4. This week’s No.1 game is the wacky and charming Miitopia. On the hardware side of things it was the Nintendo Switch family of systems which were the best-selling system shifting an impressive 71,148 units. Here’s the Famitsu charts for the period of 24th May to 30th May:
Stockszycrypto.com

New Findings Reveal Elon Musk’s Mind-Blowing “Game Plan” For Bitcoin

The reason behind Tesla’s suspension of Bitcoin payments can be traced to Musk’s tweets, in which he claims that the asset’s energy consumption levels are unsustainable. However, with a little more deep diving, a cryptocurrency observer has spotted what could be the driving factor behind Tesla’s decision, and as opposed to the general sentiments that Musk has no interest in Bitcoin, the findings are extremely bullish.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Nintendo Reveals Their E3 Plans with Focus on Switch Games Releasing in 2021

Nintendo has unveiled their plans for E3 2021 and to no one’s surprise there’s no mention of a new console. In fact, the release states that the Nintendo Direct presentation will feature approximately 40 minutes of “information focused exclusively on Nintendo Switch games mainly releasing in 2021.” If we take Nintendo at their word, that means that a new console will not be revealed during their E3 presentation nor will there be a lot of footage (if any) revolving around games for the new device if it is revealed before then. It also means that fans shouldn’t get too excited to see a lot of news regarding titles like Metroid Prime 4 or Breath of the Wild 2. While they might make an appearance, it sounds like these will not be given a big spotlight unless they’re magically ready to launch this year.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Nintendo 2021 E3 Direct: What could Nintendo reveal?

Nintendo has officially announced that on June 15, 2021 they will be holding their E3 Direct. Usually these Nintendo Directs are held to show and keep fans updated on what Nintendo has been working on lately and what to look forward to in the future. The Nintendo Direct is going to last roughly 40 minutes in length and given that E3 the biggest video game expo in the entire world, a lot of rumors have been running wild as to what we may potentially witness.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Nintendo (finally) reveals its E3 plans

Though it cut it a bit close to the wire, Nintendo has finally announced its plans for an E3 showcase. With less than two weeks to go before press conferences begin, the company finally confirmed it will hold a Nintendo Direct livestream on June 15th. “Tune in at 9 a.m....
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Nintendo Switch Pro reveal is supposedly coming this week

The Nintendo Switch Pro could be revealed this week, a new rumor has claimed. CentroLeaks, a Twitter account focusing on gaming-related leaks claims that pre-orders for the new Nintendo Switch Pro will be going live later this week on June 4. The Twitter account itself claims this through being able to verify a screenshot from a "big retailer's internal system," which allegedly shows the new console's scheduled pre-order date of Friday, June 4.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

First Nintendo E3 2021 Showcase Details Revealed

E3 is just around the corner and gaming companies from all over the world are prepping delightful announcements to share with fans. Among them, is Nintendo, and the Big N has just revealed the first details of its E3 2021 showcase. The Nintendo Direct E3 edition is set to go...
Video Gamesseasonedgaming.com

Nintendo Details Their Plans for E3 with a Direct and Treehouse Live

Nintendo has always had a big showing at E3 and despite being fully digital, that looks to continue in 2021. Nintendo’s E3 Direct presentation will take place on Tuesday, June 15th, at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 6pm CEST. The show will run for approximately 40 minutes and will focus on software for the Switch, the majority of which will release in 2021.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Nintendo Announces Plans for E3 Livestream

Nintendo fans mark your calendars! While E3 is going virtual this year, Nintendo just announced that they will be hosting their E3 2021 Livestream on June 15. The Nintendo Direct presentation will formally begin at 9 a.m. pacific time kicking off with a 40-minute exhibition “focused exclusively on Nintendo Switch games mainly releasing in 2021.”
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Nintendo E3 Event Date and Time Revealed

Nintendo has announced details of their E3 presence, which will be a Nintendo Direct followed by a Nintendo Treehouse event will be on June 15, 2021 starting at 9 a.m. PST/ 12 p.m. EST. Announced via Nintendo’s official Twitter account, Nintendo’s E3 slot has been revealed to be June 15,...