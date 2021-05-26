Nintendo heir reveals plans for ‘mind-blowing’ family office

Nintendo has unveiled their plans for E3 2021 and to no one’s surprise there’s no mention of a new console. In fact, the release states that the Nintendo Direct presentation will feature approximately 40 minutes of “information focused exclusively on Nintendo Switch games mainly releasing in 2021.” If we take Nintendo at their word, that means that a new console will not be revealed during their E3 presentation nor will there be a lot of footage (if any) revolving around games for the new device if it is revealed before then. It also means that fans shouldn’t get too excited to see a lot of news regarding titles like Metroid Prime 4 or Breath of the Wild 2. While they might make an appearance, it sounds like these will not be given a big spotlight unless they’re magically ready to launch this year.