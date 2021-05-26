Nintendo heir reveals plans for ‘mind-blowing’ family office

Have you ever dreamed of creating your own video game? That dream can become a reality with Game Builder Garage, launching exclusively for Nintendo Switch* today. With this new game launching in Australia and New Zealand, kids and parents – and everyone in between! – can have fun learning to create and share** their own video games. By connecting colourful creatures called Nodon, anyone can enjoy learning how to create their own game through fun, guided lessons that cover the basics of visual game programming. And best of all, no prior experience is necessary! To get an idea of what Nodon look like and how they work in the game, as well as getting a taste of the types of games players can create, check out the Game Builder Garage – Overview Trailer (Nintendo Switch) trailer.