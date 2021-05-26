Instagram and Facebook Give Users Option to Hide Like Count
Facebook and Instagram will allow users to opt out of showing or seeing the amount of likes on posts, Facebook announced Wednesday. In a press release titled “Giving People More Control on Instagram and Facebook,” the company wrote, “You may have noticed that we’ve been testing hiding like counts on Instagram for a while. Today, we’re announcing that everyone on Instagram and Facebook will now have the option to hide their public like counts, so they can decide what works for them.”www.thewrap.com