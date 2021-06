Is there a reason I should care what the teachers union in Los Angeles thinks about Israel and the Palestinians?. That was my reaction the other day when teachers at area meetings of United Teachers Los Angeles passed a resolution condemning the recent Israeli bombing of Gaza. The resolution also called for an end to the displacement of Palestinians in East Jerusalem and endorsed the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel. And it called on President Biden to cut off U.S. aid to Israel. The union’s top leadership is now expected to vote on the resolution at its September meeting.