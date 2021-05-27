France announces arrivals from UK must quarantine for a week

Travellers from the UK to France will be told to self-isolate for a week after arrival, the government in Paris has announced.

The move to the French equivalent of the UK’s “ amber list ” rules was decided at a council of ministers on Wednesday 26 May in response to concerns over the “Indian” variant of coronavirus. It takes effect on Monday 31 May.

UK visitors to France are currently required to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival and complete a “sworn statement” (declaration sur l’honneur) form self-certifying they are not suffering from symptoms associated with coronavirus and have not been in contact with confirmed cases in the preceding fortnight,

They must take a further test on day seven and are allowed to end self-isolation if it is negative.

But from 31 May travellers must have a test in the 36 hours before arrival – or present an additional negative antigen test no older than 24 hours – and isolate for seven days.

While there is no obligation to go into a hotel, self-isolation is closely supervised by police. Anyone who is not at their registered quarantine location faces a fine starting at €1,000 (£870).

A French government spokesperson, Gabriel Attal, said the decision was taken after Germany decided to impose quarantine on arrivals from the UK.

The new rule is not expected to apply to hauliers.

The changed status closely matches the requirements for travellers from France to the UK. They face “amber list” restrictions with quarantine and multiple testing.

The move has caused dismay for the travel industry on both sides of the Channel. Businesses were anticipating that rules would be eased as the main summer season approaches.

A spokesperson for Brittany Ferries said: “If there’s one thing we’ve learned today, it’s that the lessons of the past have not been applied to the present.

“The unwelcome move by France to tighten travel restrictions is a direct consequence of the failure of the UK to put India on the red list immediately following the emergence of the terrible and urgent health crisis unfolding in India.”

Travel firms had hoped the UK might soon be added to the EU’s “safe” list of third countries amid its speedy vaccine rollout, but this looks increasingly unlikely after both Germany and Austria announced they were closing their borders to British tourists.