Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester City vs Chelsea: TV Channel, live stream, team news & prediction

By Daniel Feliciano
90min.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second all-English Champions League final in three years takes place this weekend in Porto as Manchester City take on Chelsea. Pep Guardiola's side will look to make history by winning the competition for the first time ever, having already won the Carabao Cup and Premier League title this season. Thomas Tuchel is competing in his second consecutive Champions League final with different clubs, but recently lost the FA Cup final with Chelsea and they will need to get that out of their minds.

www.90min.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Cup Game#Live Stream#Live Tv#The Champions League#Cbs#Psg#Walker Stones Dias#Porto#Aston Villa#Werner Champions League#Chelsea Team News#Prediction#Lineups Man City#The Game#European Club Football#Dragao Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
FA Cup
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguefootballfancast.com

Manchester City: Sterling was poor in win vs Newcastle

Manchester City edged an exciting contest as they beat Newcastle United 4-3 at St James’ Park on Friday evening, with a goal from Joao Cancelo and a hattrick from Ferran Torres sealing the win for Pep Guardiola’s side. Despite a dominant start, Emil Krafth headed Steve Bruce’s side in front...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to learn not to switch off

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has urged his players to learn the lessons of a madcap seven-goal thriller at Newcastle as they turn their attention to the Champions League final. The Premier League champions eventually came out on top 4-3 at St James’ Park on Friday evening, and Guardiola admitted...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola delighted with hat-trick ace Torres after edging Newcastle thriller

Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick for City and his superb backheeled finish was the highlight of a remarkable game that swung back and forth. Pep Guardiola, who surprisingly selected Scott Carson in goal - almost a decade on from his last English top-flight game - saw his City side dominate early on but fall behind to Emil Krafth's powerful header from Jonjo Shelvey's corner.
UEFAnevermanagealone.com

UCL Finalist: Manchester City- Destined for Greatness?

Although Man City has never tasted victory in a Champions League final, the Citizens are not without European trophies. City won the 1969-1970 edition of the European Cup Winner’s Cup, beating Górnik Zabrze 2-1 in the final. Talisman Francis Lee assisted the first and scored the second from the spot.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City keen on Leicester City’s highly-rated midfielder

According to a report from Spanish news outlet Fichajes, Manchester City are interested in signing Leicester City playmaker James Maddison in the summer transfer window. James Maddison, 24, secured a move to Leicester City from Norwich City in the summer of 2018 and has only got better from there. The creative midfielder played a crucial role behind the Foxes’ qualification to the Europa League last season. The 24-year-old has had more of an impact on Brendan Rodgers’ side this time around, with Leicester City aiming to qualify for the Champions League after narrowly missing out in 2019/20.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Best Bets for Tuesday's Premier League Action

It was a weekend that saw Leicester upset Chelsea to win the FA Cup and West Brom come oh so close to dashing Liverpool’s Champions League hopes. Now we all get a day to collectively exhale before the Premier League gets back up and running for two days of midweek action.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Is Sergio Aguero's successor right under Pep Guardiola's nose? Man City boss hailed Ferran Torres' 'exceptional' debut season after Spaniard's sublime hat-trick at Newcastle... so, do newly-crowned champions REALLY need to splash £154m for Erling Haaland?

Amid rumours of Pep Guardiola searching for a big-name striker this summer, Ferran Torres served his manager a timely reminder that the successor to Sergio Aguero may already be in his Manchester City squad. The Spaniard, 21, has played a sporadic role in City's title charge this campaign, occupying positions...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Newcastle 3-4 Manchester City: Ferran Torres fires hat-trick as Pep Guardiola's Champions edge SEVEN-GOAL thriller in valiant Magpies effort during enthralling encounter at St James' Park

The newly-crowned Premier League Champions will be in action for the first time since their title was confirmed when Manchester City travel to face Newcastle. After an exceptional season which has seen them spend much of the season comfortably at the top, Pep Guardiola's third title as City manager was finally confirmed on Tuesday when Manchester United were beaten.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Thomas Tuchel sends contrasting messages to two Chelsea stars ahead of summer transfer window

Thomas Tuchel has lauded Antonio Rudiger as the "aggressive leader" of the Chelsea defence and says the German is deserving of a new contract at Stamford Bridge. Rudiger has established himself as a key component in Tuchel's defence since the 47-year-old replaced Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge at the end of January. The 28-year-old has only missed five of the 27 matches that Tuchel has overseen, one of which was down to a broken jaw.