Manchester City vs Chelsea: TV Channel, live stream, team news & prediction

A second all-English Champions League final in three years takes place this weekend in Porto as Manchester City take on Chelsea. Pep Guardiola's side will look to make history by winning the competition for the first time ever, having already won the Carabao Cup and Premier League title this season. Thomas Tuchel is competing in his second consecutive Champions League final with different clubs, but recently lost the FA Cup final with Chelsea and they will need to get that out of their minds.