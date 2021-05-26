Cancel
Travel

Surge in fake vaccine and test certificates for travel on sale

By Helen Coffey
The Independent
The Independent
There has been a surge in the number of fake vaccine and Covid test certificates for sale ahead of the summer holidays, according to new research.

Vendors selling fraudulent certificates for travel have increased 20-fold, reports cyber security firm Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

It found that, between early March and May 2021, the number of outlets selling these items on the Dark Web and via the messaging app Telegram had increased from five to more than 100.

Certificates for sale on Telegram include ones for the US (CDC), UK (NHS), Germany, India, Russia and the yellow international certificate of vaccination.

It comes following the government’s announcement that British travellers can use the NHS app as proof of full vaccination when entering other countries which require this to admit arrivals or to excuse them from mandatory pre-departure Covid testing.

The EU is set to launch its own digital travel pass scheme on 1 July, which will provide a free certificate in the form of a QR code on a smartphone or a paper document.

Check Point has warned that, without a global unified approach to verifying the validity of certificates, fragmented rules and ambiguity play into the hands of hackers and fraudsters.

“We urge governments to come together and act quickly to combat the increased sales of fake certificates on Telegram and the Darknet,” said Oded Vanunu, head of products vulnerability research at Check Point Software.

“Without a central system, it becomes much easier for hackers and fraudsters to fall through the cracks.

“Individuals must also remember that a QR code is nothing more than a quick and convenient way to access a website link; a link that in many cases they don’t even see.

“It’s not possible, therefore, to be certain that the resource is legitimate, and an attack could have already started.”

He added that, although the EU says its planned vaccination passports will be safe and secure, “hackers will always evolve to exploit new opportunities, and so we strongly advise everyone to use a mobile security solution that will protect their devices and data against phishing, malicious apps and malware.”

News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
International Travel
Country
India
News Break
Travel
Country
Germany
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Travelkentlive.news

Covid travel test rules will end for vaccinated tourists in EU from July 1

The EU wants to end all quarantine restrictions for citizens who have received both doses of the Covid vaccine by July 1. The Covid Digital Certificate policy would allow vaccinated travellers to be exempt from strict isolation rules or expensive testing within the bloc in a bid to kickstart the summer holiday season.
Traveldepartures.com

Puerto Rico Waives COVID-19 Testing Requirements for Fully Vaccinated U.S. Travelers

This article originally appeared on Travelandleisure.com. Puerto Rico will no longer require fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S. to get tested for COVID-19 before visiting. The new rules, which goes into effect on Friday, waived testing requirements for fully vaccinated U.S. travelers heading to Puerto Rico on a domestic flight,...
Public HealthSand Hills Express

Travel surge expected this weekend as COVID vaccination rate climbs

After more than a year of lockdowns, bad weather in the U.S. is not going to stop Americans from heading out this Memorial Day weekend. AAA says more than 37 million people are expected to travel more than 50 miles this weekend — a 60% increase over last year, when much of the country was still under lockdown orders. The rise is expected despite the highest gasoline prices on Memorial Day in seven years. The average price of a gallon of regular is now just north of $3.
Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Forged vaccine certificates surface in Germany

The first forged Covid-19 vaccination certificates are appearing in Germany, with the numbers expected to grow. According to local police authorities, in Bavaria alone there have been "a number of cases in the low double-digits." "Compared to other criminal offers of personal and identity documents, the forgery of vaccination certificates...
Public HealthBBC

Coronavirus: Germany fights trade in fake Covid vaccine certificates

A German police force has set up a special team to combat a growing black market in forged vaccine certificates. Police in Cologne told the broadcaster ARD that fraudsters were communicating via an encrypted messenger service which makes investigations difficult. They are still trying to determine the scale of the...
Cell Phoneslincolnshireworld.com

These countries will accept the NHS Covid app as a vaccine certificate

Several countries have agreed to use the NHS Covid app to allow people to show their Covid status. Barbados, Croatia, Greece and Turkey are among the countries that will accept the app to allow foreign visitors entry into the country. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has been leading a review...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Kerala to issue vaccination certificates with passport no.

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Kerala government announced on Friday that it will issue COVID vaccination certificates with passport numbers to those persons who require to go abroad for job or studies and need travel clearance. An order issued by the State Health and Family Welfare Department today...
TravelTravel Weekly

EU Covid Certificate plans ‘not sufficient’ to restart travel

European travel association Etoa has warned developments around the EU’s Digital Covid Certificate “are not sufficient” to restart travel around Europe in significant volumes despite being “positive”. Etoa joined other members of the European Tourism Manifesto alliance of organisations in welcoming the European Parliament’s adoption of regulation enabling the EU...
TravelUS News and World Report

European Countries Begin Using Digital Coronavirus Travel Certificate

Seven countries began using the European Union's digital certificate on Tuesday, allowing for fully vaccinated people to travel. The Digital Green Certificate began operating ahead of schedule this week in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia and Poland. The digital record stores whether a person has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, has recovered from the virus or has tested negative for the virus within 72 hours.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

US warns against use of particular lateral flow test UK is buying in bulk

The US has told its citizens to stop using a lateral flow Covid-19 test (LFT) favoured by the British government due to concerns about its performance.The Innova Sars-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Qualitative Test is a main pillar of the UK’s test and trace system, with more than a billion tests supplied so far in contracts worth around £3bn.As a result, Innova, a US diagnostics firm, recently announced that it is ramping up its UK operations by opening a factory in Wales, which will produce millions of its LFTs per day.However, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has called the test’s...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid: Delta variant cases treble in a week, new analysis reveals

New analysis by Public Health England has found the number of Delta variant cases of coronavirus across the UK has trebled in a week.According to the latest update PHE said there were now 42,323 cases of the variant, which first originated in India, up from 12,431 in the week to June 3.The variant is now dominant across the UK and thought to be 60 per cent more transmissible between household members than the Alpha variant, that started in Kent.Follow live: Ministers ‘consider 4 week lockdown exit delay’It accounts for more than 90 per cent of new Covid-19 cases in the...
PharmaceuticalsRefinery29

People Are Buying & Selling Fake Vaccine Cards. Is It Working?

As vaccinated Americans continue to shed their masks — leaving anti-vaxxers as susceptible to contracting COVID as ever — skeptics are going to great lengths to avoid getting jabs. This includes skirting post-lockdown requirements by buying and selling fake vaccination cards online. Early last week, phony vaccination cards were first...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

EU lawmakers approve virus travel certificate

Lawmakers in the European Union endorsed a travel certificate on Wednesday that would allow people to travel between member countries without having to quarantine or take extra COVID-19 tests, The Associated Press reports. The certificate program is aimed at opening up popular vacation destinations in Europe in time for summer...
Travelworldairlinenews.com

Austrian Airlines insists on a global digital travel certificate

• End of “Pre Travel Clearance” to reduce the bureaucracy of traveling. • EU agreement on a uniform corona certificate from 1 July onwards as an essential step. • CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech: “A globally recognized solution must follow in order to give aviation a full boost”. Just in time...