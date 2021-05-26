Cancel
Calhoun County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Ouachita River At Camden. * Until late Sunday night. * At 6:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 29.7 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, State Highway 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood. Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 29.7 Wed 6 PM 28.0 27.0 26.2 Falling

alerts.weather.gov
