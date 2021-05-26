Lake Charles man accused of stealing from charity

Calcasieu deputies have arrested a Lake Charles man, accusing him of stealing more than $16,000 from a local charity.

Austin Tyler Ramos was booked with 25 counts of forgery, 25 counts of computer fraud, 25 counts of credit card fraud, and one count of theft.

He's accused of stealing more than $16,000 from a Calcasieu non-profit, using a scheme related to fraudulent house fires. The fraud stretched back to 2019, deputies say.

Ramos allegedly used his position/credentials and his work laptop to create fake fire reports utilizing false names and addresses, which then allowed the release of funds that were then loaded onto gift cards, deputies say.

Ramos then removed money from the gift cards at local ATMs, deputies say. The total amount of theft is $16,075.50.

On May 24 he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Detective Shelli Fontenot was the lead detective.