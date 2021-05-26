Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles man accused of stealing from charity

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCxsF_0aBzPJRj00

Calcasieu deputies have arrested a Lake Charles man, accusing him of stealing more than $16,000 from a local charity.

Austin Tyler Ramos was booked with 25 counts of forgery, 25 counts of computer fraud, 25 counts of credit card fraud, and one count of theft.

He's accused of stealing more than $16,000 from a Calcasieu non-profit, using a scheme related to fraudulent house fires. The fraud stretched back to 2019, deputies say.

Ramos allegedly used his position/credentials and his work laptop to create fake fire reports utilizing false names and addresses, which then allowed the release of funds that were then loaded onto gift cards, deputies say.

Ramos then removed money from the gift cards at local ATMs, deputies say. The total amount of theft is $16,075.50.

On May 24 he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Detective Shelli Fontenot was the lead detective.

KATC News

KATC News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Charity#Credit Card Fraud#Tyler#Man#Theft#Forgery#Fake Fire Reports#Calcasieu Deputies#Fraudulent House Fires#Detective Shelli Fontenot#Computer Fraud#The Gift#Fire#Gift Cards#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Abbeville, LAPosted by
KATC News

Hit-n-run suspect wanted in Abbeville

The suspect in a hit-n-run crash in Abbeville has been identified. Nicole Frederick Rice, of Abbeville, is wanted on charges of felony theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless operation, and felony hit and run.
Abbeville, LAPosted by
KATC News

Police searching for vehicle suspected of crashing into residence

The Abbeville Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect vehicle that crashed into a residence. According to police, before the incident the vehicle was speeding south on Lyman Street . The vehicle ran off of the roadway crashing into a residence and then fled the scene. The vehicle sustained major damage to the front end.
Acadia Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

Acadia grand jury hands up indictments

An Acadia Parish grand jury has handed up several indictments today, in connection with several violent crimes in the parish. In one case, a Rayne man and a Crowley woman are accused of criminal gang activity and accessory to first-degree murder in connection with the May 15, 2020 slaying of Emori Carter, 17 .
Calcasieu Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

Calcasieu Sheriff's Office warning residents of scams

The Calcasieu Parish Sherriff's Office is warning area residents of a scam that is surfacing. According to the Sheriff's Office, victims in nearby parishes have reported receiving an email from the Louisiana Sheriff's Association (LSA) president, Sheriff Jason Ard. The email asks people to donate gift cards to veterans who are financially suffering from the effetcs of COVID-19. The email then instructs the victim to reply to the email if they wish to participate.
Eunice, LAPosted by
KATC News

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in identifying person of interest

The St. Landry Crime Stoppers needs help from the public in solving a homicide in Eunice. On May 5, 2021, officers were en route to shots fired call when they were informed of a body at the intersection of Nimitz Street and Williams Avenue. When the officers arrived, the victim had already been transported to a local hospital where the victim died.