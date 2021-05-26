Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 16:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following creek in Texas White Oak Creek Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus and Franklin Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Sulphur River Near Talco. * Until Saturday afternoon. * At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 21.2 feet. * Flood stage is 20 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 21.2 feet. * Forecast...The Sulphur River is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5 feet by early Thursday morning and then fall below flood stage late Friday evening. * Impact...Minor lowland flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Morris County, TX
City
Franklin, TX
County
Franklin County, TX
County
Titus County, TX
County
Red River County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franklin Morris#Franklin Morris#Talco Affecting Morris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

No jail time in 1st riot sentence; Oath Keeper pleads guilty

An Indiana woman on Wednesday became the first defendant to be sentenced in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and avoided time behind bars, while a member of the Oath Keepers extremist group pleaded guilty in a conspiracy case and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in a major step forward for the massive investigation.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong's Apple Daily to live on in blockchain, free of censors

HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong cyber activists are backing up articles by pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on censorship-proof blockchain platforms after the newspaper was forced to shut down as it became embroiled in a national security law crackdown. The latest drive to preserve the paper's content comes...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UK's Raab says Russia's warship claims 'predictably inaccurate'

SINGAPORE, June 24 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday that no shots were fired on a British destroyer in the Black Sea and Russia's explanation of the incident was "predictably inaccurate". Russia said on Wednesday it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path...