Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 16:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following creek in Texas White Oak Creek Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus and Franklin Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Sulphur River Near Talco. * Until Saturday afternoon. * At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 21.2 feet. * Flood stage is 20 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 21.2 feet. * Forecast...The Sulphur River is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5 feet by early Thursday morning and then fall below flood stage late Friday evening. * Impact...Minor lowland flooding.