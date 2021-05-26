Employees Share The Truth About Working At Costco
Ahh, Costco. Who hasn't spent a glorious Saturday afternoon browsing it's warehouse-size aisles, picking up bulk packages of toilet paper and snacks while munching on one delicious free sample after another? Truly though, Costco is pretty great, and not just because members snag amazing deals — it also seems to be a great company to work for. As per an Indeed study that looked at over 18 million reviews, the bulk store took the number one spot for compensation and benefits in 2018.www.thelist.com