West Metro Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Pam Bales will retire at the end of this month, the organization representing Jefferson County businesses announced Friday. Bales, who has served as head of the 640-member organization for six years following her time as an event contractor for the chamber, is moving to Colorado Springs, according to a news release from the organization. Madison MacDonald, the chamber’s director of marketing, will serve as interim president as the chamber board searches for a new CEO.