Atlanta, GA

Delrish Moore To Star In Docuseries & Begin International Speaking Tour

By Savannah Tribune
Savannah Tribune
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness & Motivational Speaker Delrish Moore will be returning to the stage after a spine injury forced him to cancel his previous speaking tour in 2019. While many experts doubted that he’d be able to make a full recovery from his injuries, Delrish promised his supporters that he would recover to show them that anything is possible. Delrish was able to progress from being unable to walk to making a one hundred percent recovery!

